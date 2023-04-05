Menu
Fan Chant: A Springtime K-Pop Playlist for Cherry Blossoms, Picnics, and Sunshine

Embrace a new season with some classic seasonal tracks and fresh favorites

red velvet fan chant
Red Velvet, photo courtesy of SM Entertainment
Mary Siroky
April 5, 2023 | 2:50pm ET

    Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!

    The first time I heard “Feel My Rhythm” by Red Velvet was an experience that can only be described as incredibly on brand, because the numerous algorithms that float through the internet and sketch out a portrait of my listening habits determined that my introduction to the song shouldn’t actually be the song itself. Instead, the first time I heard “Feel My Rhythm,” it was the orchestral version recorded by the Seoul Philharmonic.

    The song on its own is enchanting, and the orchestral version evokes a Disney magic kind of energy — it’s transportive and horribly romantic. I was thinking about this song a few days ago when the sun came out (and remained out until past 5:30 PM), and felt like all my worries had vanished. I had never been sad in my life, actually — that’s the power of springtime, I fear.

    In the spirit of a new season, I took “Feel My Rhythm” as a starting point and built a playlist for walks after work, drives with the windows down, or picnics on the bank of whatever scenic body of water flows through your city of residence. Let the nostalgia of IU’s “Lilac” and the dreaminess of DK’s vocals in the chorus of “_WORLD” sweep you up and start this season strong.

    Find the full playlist below, and please let me know on your preferred social media platform what some of your favorite springtime K-pop tracks might be.

