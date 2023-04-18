Menu
Squid Announce 2024 North American Tour Dates, Share “Undergrowth”: Stream

Plus, a video game inspired by the single

Squid North American 2024 tour dates Undergrowth new single video game
Squid, photo by Michelle Helena Janssen
April 18, 2023 | 5:12pm ET

    UK post-punkers Squid have extended their upcoming tour with 2024 North American dates and shared their new single, “Undergrowth,” along with a video game of the same name. Stream the track below.

    Their tour, which is in support of their upcoming sophomore album O Monolith, kicks off next month in Wrexhman, Wales, and will steadily trek its way through the UK and Europe until the end of October. The quintet thankfully decided to add some North American dates for 2024, starting on February 2nd in Austin. Along the way, they’ll hit cities including Nashville, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, and San Francisco before wrapping in Los Angeles. See the full itinerary below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21st at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster, with select dates available through a Live Nation pre-sale starting on Wednesday, April 19th.

    “Undergrowth” comes after the album’s lead single, “Swing (In a Dream),” following a similar experimental path of expansive synth sounds, danceable bass notes, and hyperactive horns creating frantic atmospheres. Vocalist and drummer Ollie Judge does his duty with a catchy chorus and dark, yet relevant themes like morality, environmental demise, and the afterlife.

    “I really got into animism, the idea that spirits can live in inanimate objects,” said Judge. “I was watching Twin Peaks, and there was the episode where Josie Packard’s spirit goes into a chest of drawers.”

    He continued, “So ‘Undergrowth’ was written from the perspective of me being reincarnated as a bedside table in the afterlife, and how the thought of being reincarnated as an inanimate object would be dreadful. ‘This isn’t what I wanted/ So many options to be disappointed.’ Even though I’m in no way religious I don’t think anyone who isn’t religious is confident enough to not have had the fleeting thought of ‘Fuck, what if there is an afterlife? What if I’m going to Hell?’”

    Such glum concepts play out in the band’s new game, also called Undergrowth. Developed by Frank Force, Undergrowth follows an English Folkloric storyline, which structurally falls somewhere in between Super Mario Bros. and Space Invaders. “Imagine the game itself as an interactive music video where gameplay and animation is synched up to the music and changes as the song progresses, moving into different phases,” Force said. You can play through the game here.

    O Monolith is out June 9th via Warp Records. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Undergrowth Video Game Artwork:

    Squid Undergrowth video game

    Squid 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
    05/05 – Wrexhman, WS @ Focus Wales
    06/18 – Wicklow, IE @ Beyond The Pale
    06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/02 – Lars, DE @ Fusion
    07/21 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling
    07/22 – Oxfordshire, UK @ Truck Festival
    08/05 – London, UK @ RALLY 2023
    08/16 – Portugal, ES @ Paredes De Coura
    08/18 – Brecon, WS @ Green Man
    09/02 – Vlieland, NL @ Into The Great Wide Open
    09/05 – Cologne, DE @ Katine
    09/06 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal
    09/07 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
    09/08 – Utecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg ROnda
    09/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
    09/11 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall
    09/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    09/13 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
    09/15 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
    09/16 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
    09/19 – Milan, IT @ Santeria
    09/21 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apollo 2
    09/22 – Valencia, ES @ Jerusalem
    09/23 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Copérnico
    09/24 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
    09/25 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre
    09/27 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106
    10/13 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
    10/14 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
    10/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall
    10/17 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
    10/19 – Manchester, UK @ New Century
    10/21 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
    10/22 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop
    11/01 – London, UK @ Troxy
    02/02 – Austin, TX @ The Parish
    02/03 – Dallas, TX @ Dada
    02/05 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
    02/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    02/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    02/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    02/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    02/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    02/15 – Montreal, QC @ SAT
    02/16 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
    02/18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    02/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    02/23 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    02/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
    02/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
    02/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
    02/29 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
    03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

