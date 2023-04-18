Squid Announce 2024 North American Tour Dates, Share “Undergrowth”: Stream

UK post-punkers Squid have extended their upcoming tour with 2024 North American dates and shared their new single, “Undergrowth,” along with a video game of the same name. Stream the track below.

Their tour, which is in support of their upcoming sophomore album O Monolith, kicks off next month in Wrexhman, Wales, and will steadily trek its way through the UK and Europe until the end of October. The quintet thankfully decided to add some North American dates for 2024, starting on February 2nd in Austin. Along the way, they’ll hit cities including Nashville, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, and San Francisco before wrapping in Los Angeles. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21st at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster, with select dates available through a Live Nation pre-sale starting on Wednesday, April 19th.

“Undergrowth” comes after the album’s lead single, “Swing (In a Dream),” following a similar experimental path of expansive synth sounds, danceable bass notes, and hyperactive horns creating frantic atmospheres. Vocalist and drummer Ollie Judge does his duty with a catchy chorus and dark, yet relevant themes like morality, environmental demise, and the afterlife.

“I really got into animism, the idea that spirits can live in inanimate objects,” said Judge. “I was watching Twin Peaks, and there was the episode where Josie Packard’s spirit goes into a chest of drawers.”

He continued, “So ‘Undergrowth’ was written from the perspective of me being reincarnated as a bedside table in the afterlife, and how the thought of being reincarnated as an inanimate object would be dreadful. ‘This isn’t what I wanted/ So many options to be disappointed.’ Even though I’m in no way religious I don’t think anyone who isn’t religious is confident enough to not have had the fleeting thought of ‘Fuck, what if there is an afterlife? What if I’m going to Hell?’”

Such glum concepts play out in the band’s new game, also called Undergrowth. Developed by Frank Force, Undergrowth follows an English Folkloric storyline, which structurally falls somewhere in between Super Mario Bros. and Space Invaders. “Imagine the game itself as an interactive music video where gameplay and animation is synched up to the music and changes as the song progresses, moving into different phases,” Force said. You can play through the game here.

O Monolith is out June 9th via Warp Records. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Undergrowth Video Game Artwork:

Squid 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

05/05 – Wrexhman, WS @ Focus Wales

06/18 – Wicklow, IE @ Beyond The Pale

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/02 – Lars, DE @ Fusion

07/21 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling

07/22 – Oxfordshire, UK @ Truck Festival

08/05 – London, UK @ RALLY 2023

08/16 – Portugal, ES @ Paredes De Coura

08/18 – Brecon, WS @ Green Man

09/02 – Vlieland, NL @ Into The Great Wide Open

09/05 – Cologne, DE @ Katine

09/06 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

09/07 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

09/08 – Utecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg ROnda

09/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

09/11 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

09/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

09/13 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

09/15 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

09/16 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

09/19 – Milan, IT @ Santeria

09/21 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apollo 2

09/22 – Valencia, ES @ Jerusalem

09/23 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Copérnico

09/24 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

09/25 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre

09/27 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106

10/13 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

10/14 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

10/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall

10/17 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10/19 – Manchester, UK @ New Century

10/21 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

10/22 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

11/01 – London, UK @ Troxy

02/02 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

02/03 – Dallas, TX @ Dada

02/05 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

02/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

02/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

02/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

02/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

02/15 – Montreal, QC @ SAT

02/16 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

02/18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

02/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

02/23 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

02/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

02/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

02/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

02/29 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco