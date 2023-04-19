Staind have announced the new album Confessions of the Fallen, the band’s first new studio LP in 12 years. In advance of the album’s fall release, the Massachusetts rockers have unveiled the first single, “Lowest in Me.”

The album news comes a few weeks after Staind announced a co-headlining summer US tour with Godsmack. The outing kicks off July 18th in St. Louis, Missouri, with tickets available here.

“Lowest in Me” features frontman Aaron Lewis’ familiar voice over hard-rocking instrumentals with a big chorus. The tune adds a slight industrial vibe to Staind’s typical post-grunge sound.

Advertisement

Related Video

“I did want to modernize the sound and bring us up to date,” Lewis said in a press release. “You can certainly recognize the band but at the same time you can hear that we’ve been paying attention and understand what kind of sounds and approaches we can use that maybe weren’t around the last time we did this.”

Guitarist Mike Mushok added, “It’s undeniably Aaron’s voice, and same for the songs. We got together and spent a lot of time focusing on direction, and we really like how it turned out.”

Staind’s most recent album is 2011’s self-titled effort. The band went on hiatus in 2012, although they played a few select shows a couple years later. In 2019, they re-formed to play a handful of gigs, and then toured in 2021 and 2022, with the aforementioned co-headlining outing with Godsmack set for this summer.

Advertisement

Lewis has made headlines over the last several years for his right-wing views, often railing against Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Mushok, meanwhile, was a member of Jason Newsted’s eponymous band, Newsted, who actually just announced a reunion themselves, albeit without Mushok. The guitarist is also a member of Saint Asonia, led by former Three Days Grace singer Adam Gontier.

No release date has been set for Confessions of the Fallen yet. In the meantime, check out the lyric video for “Lowest in Me” below, and pick up tickets to Staind’s upcoming tour dates here.