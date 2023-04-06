Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Denies Sexual Assault Allegations of Minor

Three months after Julia Misley filed a lawsuit against Steven Tyler in a Los Angeles court, the Aerosmith singer has denied all allegations of sexually assaulting her as a minor.

According to Rolling Stone, Tyler’s response was filed last week in Los Angeles County Superior Court and outlined a lengthy set of defense claims requesting the lawsuit be dismissed. Specifically, Tyler insists that the plaintiff consented to their sexual relationship and that Tyler had immunity as her legal guardian at the time the allegations occurred.Misley, who was known as Julia Holcomb at the time of the alleged assault, accused Tyler of sexual assault and battery in the 1970s when she was still a minor. Misley’s suit claims that Tyler convinced her mother to grant him legal guardianship over her when she was 16 and that they were involved in a sexual relationship for about three years. Misley then references Tyler’s own memoir, in which the Aerosmith singer wrote that he “almost took a teen bride” and her parents “signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state” and on tour.

Misley also alleged that Tyler “coerced and persuaded” her into believing they were involved in a “romantic love affair” while also claiming Tyler insisted on her getting an abortion in 1975 when Misley was 17 and pregnant with his child. Misley also claims that Tyler’s memoir brought her “involuntary infamy” and further disrupted her life.

In response, Tyler’s attorney Shawn Holley issued 24 affirmative defenses denying all allegations. In addition to claiming immunity due to the plaintiff’s consent and Tyler’s then-status as her legal guardian, Tyler’s defense said that Misley “has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of any action by Defendant,” and that “if it is determined that Plaintiff has been damaged, then any such damages were not caused by Defendant.”

Tyler’s attorney also outlined first amendment protections for the memoir references and a statute of limitations on Misley’s claims. According to Tyler, Misley filed the suit days after the closure of the look-back window from California’s Child Victims Act, a piece of 2019 legislation that allowed for survivors of childhood sexual assault to come forward with their allegations regardless of the statute of limitations.

Misley’s attorney Jeff Anderson issued a statement in response to Tyler’s denial, calling it a “gob-smacking and gaslighting reply.”

“He’s heaping more pain on Misley and gaslighting her by falsely claiming that she ‘consented’ and that the pain he inflicted was ‘justified and in good faith,’ Anderson said in the statement. “Never have we encountered a legal defense as obnoxious and potentially dangerous as the one that Tyler and his lawyers launched this week: Their claim that legal guardianship is consent and permission for sexual abuse.”