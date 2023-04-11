Sting Unveils North American Dates for 2023 World Tour

Sting has extended his ongoing “My Songs World Tour” with a new 2023 North American leg this fall.
Following a summer European trek that runs through July, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter will open his North American solo tour in Toronto on September 5th, followed by dates at Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, and more. The run concludes in Rogers, Arkansas on October 12th. The new shows will also include a special guest spot by Sting’s son and Fiction Plane frontman, Joe Sumner.
Tickets for Sting’s latest stretch of North American dates will go on-sale April 14th via Ticketmaster, while a Live Nation pre-sale opens one day earlier on April 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code VINYL).
In the meantime, you can browse for seats to all of his upcoming live dates via StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
On the “My Songs World Tour,” fans can expect to hear music from both The Police and Sting’s solo catalog. He’ll be accompanied by an electric rock ensemble.
Beyond his massive global excursion, Sting was recently pulled into headlines by Diddy, who shared that he was forced to pay the Police frontman $5,000 per day for the sample used on his 1997 single, “I’ll Be Missing You.” The hip-hop mogul later clarified (via Twitter) that was “joking” and the two “have been friends for a long time! He never charged me $3K or $5K a day.”
Sting 2023 Tour Dates:
04/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live
04/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live
06/01 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Arena
06/03 – South Tenerife, ES @ Adeje Football Stadium
06/04 – Gran Canaria, ES @ Plaza de la Música
06/06 – Bruchsaal, DE @ Schlossgarten
06/08 – Kvaerndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival
06/10 – Stavanger, NO @ Stavanger Festival
06/13 – Kassel, DE @ Friederichsplatz
06/14 – Coburg, DE @ Schlossplatz
06/16 – Halle, DE @ Peissnitzinsel
06/17 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Brita Arena
06/18 – Fontainebleu, FR @ FBLO Festival
06/20 – Mönchengladbach, DE @ SparkassenPark
06/22 – Lingen, DE @ Platz vor der Emsland Arena
06/24 – Bedford, UK @ Bedford Park
06/25 – Scarborough, UK @ Open Air Theatre
06/28 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
06/30 – Lytham, UK @ Lytham Festival
07/02 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle
07/04 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall
07/06 – Orléans, FR @ L’Aréna d’Orléans
07/07 – Argelès-sur-Mer, FR @ Les Deferlantes Festival
07/09 – Herouville St Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival
07/11 – Mantua, IT @ Piazza Sordello
07/12 – Turin, IT @ Stupinigi Sonik Park
07/14 – Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco Della Musica
07/16 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Woerthersee Stadion
07/17 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
07/19 – Pardubice, CZ @ Enteria Arena
07/20 – Krakow, PO @ Tauron Arena
07/22 – St. Julien en Genevois, FR @ Festival Guitare en Scene
07/23 – Monte Carlo, MC @ Sporting Summer Festival
07/25 – Orange, FR @ Theatre Antique
09/01 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
09/02 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
09/03 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/07 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/23 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/02 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
10/04 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/12 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
11/23 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf Weber Arena
11/27 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
11/28 – Leipzig, DE @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena
11/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
12/04 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
12/07 – Hannover, DE @ ZAG Arena