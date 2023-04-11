Menu
Sting Unveils North American Dates for 2023 World Tour

The Police frontman will be supported by his son, Joe Sumner, on the new run

Sting, photo by Martin Kierszenbaum
April 11, 2023 | 12:05pm ET

    Sting has extended his ongoing “My Songs World Tour” with a new 2023 North American leg this fall.

    Following a summer European trek that runs through July, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter will open his North American solo tour in Toronto on September 5th, followed by dates at Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, and more. The run concludes in Rogers, Arkansas on October 12th. The new shows will also include a special guest spot by Sting’s son and Fiction Plane frontman, Joe Sumner.

    Tickets for Sting’s latest stretch of North American dates will go on-sale April 14th via Ticketmaster, while a Live Nation pre-sale opens one day earlier on April 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code VINYL).

    Related Video

    In the meantime, you can browse for seats to all of his upcoming live dates via StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    On the “My Songs World Tour,” fans can expect to hear music from both The Police and Sting’s solo catalog. He’ll be accompanied by an electric rock ensemble.

    Beyond his massive global excursion, Sting was recently pulled into headlines by Diddy, who shared that he was forced to pay the Police frontman $5,000 per day for the sample used on his 1997 single, “I’ll Be Missing You.” The hip-hop mogul later clarified (via Twitter) that was “joking” and the two “have been friends for a long time! He never charged me $3K or $5K a day.”

    Sting 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live
    04/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live
    06/01 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Arena
    06/03 – South Tenerife, ES @ Adeje Football Stadium
    06/04 – Gran Canaria, ES @ Plaza de la Música
    06/06 – Bruchsaal, DE @ Schlossgarten
    06/08 – Kvaerndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival
    06/10 – Stavanger, NO @ Stavanger Festival
    06/13 – Kassel, DE @ Friederichsplatz
    06/14 – Coburg, DE @ Schlossplatz
    06/16 – Halle, DE @ Peissnitzinsel
    06/17 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Brita Arena
    06/18 – Fontainebleu, FR @ FBLO Festival
    06/20 – Mönchengladbach, DE @ SparkassenPark
    06/22 – Lingen, DE @ Platz vor der Emsland Arena
    06/24 – Bedford, UK @ Bedford Park
    06/25 – Scarborough, UK @ Open Air Theatre
    06/28 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
    06/30 – Lytham, UK @ Lytham Festival
    07/02 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle
    07/04 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall
    07/06 – Orléans, FR @ L’Aréna d’Orléans
    07/07 – Argelès-sur-Mer, FR @ Les Deferlantes Festival
    07/09 – Herouville St Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival
    07/11 – Mantua, IT @ Piazza Sordello
    07/12 – Turin, IT @ Stupinigi Sonik Park
    07/14 – Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco Della Musica
    07/16 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Woerthersee Stadion
    07/17 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
    07/19 – Pardubice, CZ @ Enteria Arena
    07/20 – Krakow, PO @ Tauron Arena
    07/22 – St. Julien en Genevois, FR @ Festival Guitare en Scene
    07/23 – Monte Carlo, MC @ Sporting Summer Festival
    07/25 – Orange, FR @ Theatre Antique
    09/01 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
    09/02 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
    09/03 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    09/07 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    09/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    09/23 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    10/02 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
    10/04 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
    10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    10/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    10/12 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    11/23 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf Weber Arena
    11/27 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
    11/28 – Leipzig, DE @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena
    11/30 – Amsterdam, NL @  AFAS Live
    12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
    12/04 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
    12/07 – Hannover, DE @ ZAG Arena

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

