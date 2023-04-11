Sting Unveils North American Dates for 2023 World Tour

Sting has extended his ongoing “My Songs World Tour” with a new 2023 North American leg this fall.

Following a summer European trek that runs through July, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter will open his North American solo tour in Toronto on September 5th, followed by dates at Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, and more. The run concludes in Rogers, Arkansas on October 12th. The new shows will also include a special guest spot by Sting’s son and Fiction Plane frontman, Joe Sumner.

Tickets for Sting’s latest stretch of North American dates will go on-sale April 14th via Ticketmaster, while a Live Nation pre-sale opens one day earlier on April 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code VINYL).

Advertisement

Related Video

In the meantime, you can browse for seats to all of his upcoming live dates via StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

On the “My Songs World Tour,” fans can expect to hear music from both The Police and Sting’s solo catalog. He’ll be accompanied by an electric rock ensemble.

Beyond his massive global excursion, Sting was recently pulled into headlines by Diddy, who shared that he was forced to pay the Police frontman $5,000 per day for the sample used on his 1997 single, “I’ll Be Missing You.” The hip-hop mogul later clarified (via Twitter) that was “joking” and the two “have been friends for a long time! He never charged me $3K or $5K a day.”

Advertisement

Sting 2023 Tour Dates:

04/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live

04/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live

06/01 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Arena

06/03 – South Tenerife, ES @ Adeje Football Stadium

06/04 – Gran Canaria, ES @ Plaza de la Música

06/06 – Bruchsaal, DE @ Schlossgarten

06/08 – Kvaerndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/10 – Stavanger, NO @ Stavanger Festival

06/13 – Kassel, DE @ Friederichsplatz

06/14 – Coburg, DE @ Schlossplatz

06/16 – Halle, DE @ Peissnitzinsel

06/17 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Brita Arena

06/18 – Fontainebleu, FR @ FBLO Festival

06/20 – Mönchengladbach, DE @ SparkassenPark

06/22 – Lingen, DE @ Platz vor der Emsland Arena

06/24 – Bedford, UK @ Bedford Park

06/25 – Scarborough, UK @ Open Air Theatre

06/28 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

06/30 – Lytham, UK @ Lytham Festival

07/02 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle

07/04 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

07/06 – Orléans, FR @ L’Aréna d’Orléans

07/07 – Argelès-sur-Mer, FR @ Les Deferlantes Festival

07/09 – Herouville St Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival

07/11 – Mantua, IT @ Piazza Sordello

07/12 – Turin, IT @ Stupinigi Sonik Park

07/14 – Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco Della Musica

07/16 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Woerthersee Stadion

07/17 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

07/19 – Pardubice, CZ @ Enteria Arena

07/20 – Krakow, PO @ Tauron Arena

07/22 – St. Julien en Genevois, FR @ Festival Guitare en Scene

07/23 – Monte Carlo, MC @ Sporting Summer Festival

07/25 – Orange, FR @ Theatre Antique

09/01 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

09/02 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

09/03 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/07 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/23 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/02 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

10/04 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/12 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

11/23 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf Weber Arena

11/27 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

11/28 – Leipzig, DE @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena

11/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

12/04 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

12/07 – Hannover, DE @ ZAG Arena