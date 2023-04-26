Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke Deliver Our Next Great Gay Western in Trailer for Strange Way of Life: Watch

Brokeback Mountain was wonderfully devastating, but Pedro Almodóvar turned down a chance to direct it because it wasn’t the gay western he dreamed of making. Now he’s getting his own shot at a similar story with Strange Way of Life, a 30-minute short starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke that just debuted its first trailer.

In the clip, we meet Pascal’s cowboy Silva and Hawke’s Sheriff Jake, old friends (or more) who reunite after 25 years. They meet to investigate a murder, not their feelings toward each other, but the trailer still offers plenty of angst. “Years ago you asked me what two men could do living together on a ranch,” Silva says to Jake. “I’ll answer you now.” Check it out below.

Strange Way of Life is set to premiere at Cannes, and features frequent Almodóvar collaborator Alberto Iglesias as composer and producer. The 30-minute short film marks Almodóvar’s second English-language project; his first, 2020’s The Human Voice, starred Tilda Swinton.

Advertisement

Related Video

Playing a gay cowboy is a logical next step for Pascal, who’s become a sex symbol in recent months thanks to HBO’s The Last of Us. As for Hawke, the Before Sunrise heartthrob last starred in The Black Phone, before making a cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.