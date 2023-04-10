Stranger Things Animated Series Coming to Netflix

The ever-expanding Stranger Things universe now has a Netflix animated series in the works, according to Variety.

Details about the show are scarce, except that it’s “in the vein” of Saturday morning cartoons that Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers “grew up loving.” It was developed by Eric Robles and Flying Bark Productions. Robles is best known for creating the Nickelodeon animated series Fanboy & Chum Chum and Glitch Techs, the latter of which premiered on Netflix back in 2020.

The Duffer Brothers are on board as executive producers. “We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling,” they said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…”

News of the animated series follows a previously announced live-action serialized spinoff that will see the Duffers “pass the baton” to a new creative team and an upcoming stage play called Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Serving as an origin story of sorts, the latter will premiere in London’s West End in November of this year.