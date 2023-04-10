Menu
Succession Delivers Its Biggest Curve Ball Yet in “Connor’s Wedding”: Recap

Season 4, Episode 3 changes the game for the rest of the series

Succession (HBO)
April 9, 2023 | 10:00pm ET

    [Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Succession, Season 4 Episode 3, “Connor’s Wedding.”]

    No one wins the kiss from Daddy. Logan Roy is dead, and now it remains to be seen what happens with those he leaves behind.

    From the first glimpse of Episode 3’s title, the kinda-cheeky-in-retrospect “Connor’s Wedding,” it was clear Succession was gearing up for something big, but said title also proved to be quite the misdirect. Yes, members of the Roy family are gathering for the definitely-not-depressing celebration of Connor and Willa’s love, but then, slowly at first but very fast, a different tragedy unveils itself.

    The episode almost feels like it’s taking place in real-time as the Roy siblings learn that Logan has suffered a medical emergency on board his plane… one which ultimately leads to his passing. There’s a shocking quality to the immediacy of it — one moment he’s climbing the stairway, talking big about getting aggressive, manipulating Roman into being the one to fire Gerri, and the next, he’s getting chest compressions, and his children on the ground are trying to understand what exactly it means.

    Logan, Roman, and Shiv do get their chance to say something of a goodbye through Tom’s phone, but they’re one-sided conversations. “It’s very bad,” everyone keeps repeating. These characters can be some of the wittiest on TV, but those are the best words they have in this moment.

    Once the news sets in, they start to touch each other constantly, but like they’re doing it for the first time, like they don’t know how any of this works. Greg gets the news far more bluntly and cruelly than others, with a warning from Tom: “If this leaks, it’s a stock price rodeo and a slit throat for the big mouth, okay?”

    Succession (HBO)

