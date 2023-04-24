Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Succession Heads to the Mountains For a “Tightrope Walk on a Straight Razor” in “Kill List”

Season 4 Episode 5 digs hard into negotiations for a deal that's getting increasingly toxic

Advertisement
succession-405-jeremy-strong-sarah-snook-kieran-culkin_1
Succession (HBO)
April 23, 2023 | 10:00pm ET

    [Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Succession, Season 4 Episode 5, “Kill List.”]

    What could be lovelier than a trip to Norway, to discuss a bold new era of business while looking out on beautiful forests and expansive mountain ridges? A lot of things, if you ask the Roy siblings at the end of Succession this week. The post-Logan summit gets ugly for nearly everyone involved, as Alexander Skarsgård‘s Mattson continues to skillfully play the Waystar Royco team — at this point, seemingly for his own amusement.

    The episode opens in New York, with Kendall arriving for his first day as co-CEO to the tune of Jay-Z’s “Takeover” (when it comes to needle drops, this show does not miss). But after entering the office to some applause, Ken and Roman’s time as the most powerful men in the building gets cut short by a summons from Mattson.

    Advertisement

    Gathering Waystar and GoJo’s top execs together at a mountain resort is good news for the pending sale of Waystar, but it does also mean that the next few days will lead to some epic jockeying for status and approval, because the one guarantee that comes with acquisitions like this is that not everyone will still have a job, post-sale.

    So while “the old guard” of execs fret over who from Waystar might be expendable, given the current executive lineup at GoJo, Roman and Kendall are preparing to face down Mattson: They’re primarily concerned that he might ask questions about the movie studio, which is being kindly referred to as a “cash incinerator” thanks to a huge studio tentpole that currently needs reshoots. (“Sleepy robot in a cave — how is that a quarter bill?” is a very fair question, one so many people outside the film business might also ask.)

    However, Mattson isn’t interested in movies — instead, he wants ATN, the news network that Logan wanted so badly to maintain control over, carving it out of the original acquisition deal. Succession has never been shy about drawing parallels between ATN and Fox News, but the brutality of Mattson’s comments about the news network serve as a kind of obituary for the embattled real-life network: “It’s not complicated — it’s a lot of yelling… Small men, big veins, fat wallets… Long term, I don’t think news for angry old people works. Good parts, bad brand.”

    Advertisement

    succession-405-kieran-culkin-jeremy-strong-alexander-skarsga-rd

    Succession (HBO)

More on this topic

Latest Stories

mandalorian-season-3-din-djarin-grogu-2

The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale Is a Worthy Series Finale for This Show: Review

April 19, 2023

beavis-butt-head-season-2-paramount-plus

The Key to Loving Beavis and Butt-Head Is Embracing the Stupid

April 19, 2023

mrs-davis-betty-gilpin

Mrs. Davis Review: A Fascinating Series About Science, Faith, and Exploding Heads

April 18, 2023

dead-ringers-rachel-weisz

Rachel Weisz Pulls Double Duty in the Psychosexual Fog of Dead Ringers: Review

April 17, 2023

succession-404-sarah-snook-jeremy-strong-kieran-culkin

A New Succession Picks Up the Pieces, and Sets Up the Power Struggles to Come: Recap

April 16, 2023

marvelous-mrs-maisel-rachel-brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Review: On Her Final Outing, Midge Sticks the Landing

April 12, 2023

barry-bill-hader_1

Barry Season 4 Is Beautifully Made, Twist-Packed, and Essential: Review

April 11, 2023

succession-403-Brian-Cox-Matthew-Macfadyen

Succession Delivers Its Biggest Curve Ball Yet in "Connor's Wedding": Recap

April 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Succession Heads to the Mountains For a "Tightrope Walk on a Straight Razor" in "Kill List"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter