Succession Writers Used “Larry David” as a Code Word to Hide Big Twist

"This was a tough secret to keep!"

April 11, 2023 | 2:09pm ET

    [Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Succession, Season 4 Episode 3, “Connor’s Wedding.”]

    We all knew it had to happen eventually, but still, none of us were prepared for the tragedy that struck the most recent episode of Succession. To keep the big bomb drop under wraps until it aired, however, writers on the hit HBO drama used “Larry David” as a codename.

    “This was a tough secret to keep!” writer Georgia Pritchett tweeted Tuesday morning, referring to the death of the Roy family patriarch. “We decided it in the #Succession writers’ room in Jan 22. So nobody found out we used code on the whiteboards. Larry David meant Logan Dies. So episode 403 said Connor’s Wedding, Larry David. Mind you, that would also have been a great episode.”

    Naming the episode “Connor’s Wedding” might’ve been enough to deter some speculative Succession viewers, but considering the drama’s current season was already confirmed to be its last, fans had already long been anticipating Logan Roy’s inevitable demise. We just weren’t necessarily expecting it to happen so early in the season, or coinciding with one of the rare joyful moments we see of the Roys’ lives.

    But that’s showbusiness for you — and now that we know nothing’s off the table in the Succession writers’ room, we suppose it’s not impossible for Larry David to make an appearance before we learn the fate of Waystar RoyCo.

    Revisit our recap of “Connor’s Wedding” here, and then remember the man, the myth, the legend that was Logan Roy with our wrap-up of all his best quotes.

