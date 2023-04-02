Menu
Suga of BTS Announces Solo Album D-DAY as Agust D

The first pre-release track arrives on April 7th

Suga of BTS
Suga, photo via BIGHIT MUSIC
April 2, 2023 | 12:13pm ET

    Suga of BTS has announced the release of his first official solo album, D-DAY, under his moniker Agust D. It’s due out on April 21st.

    D-DAY marks the final installment in Agust D’s trilogy following his two previous mixtapes Agust D (2016) and D-2 (2020). According to a press release, Suga took part in the overall songwriting and producing of the album.

    The first pre-release track from D-DAY is due out on April 7th.

    Beginning in late April, Suga will embark on the “Agust D Tour,” becoming the first member of BTS to embark on such a trek as a solo artist. Tickets are available here.

    Last week, Suga’s bandmate Jimin released his debut album, FACE. For more BTS-related content, listen to the Stanning BTS podcast, and subscribe to Mary Siroky’s Fan Chant newsletter.

    Suga 2023 Tour Dates:

    04/26 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    04/27 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    04/29 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    05/03 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    05/05 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    05/06 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    05/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    05/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    05/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    05/16 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    05/17 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    05/26 — Jakarta, ID @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6
    05/27 — Jakarta, ID @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6
    05/28 — Jakarta, ID @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6
    06/10 — Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena
    06/11 — Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena
    06/17 — Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
    06/18 — Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
    06/24 — Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium
    06/25 — Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium

