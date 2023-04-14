Suga/Agust D’s “People Pt.2” and JIMIN’s “Like Crazy” Success: Stanning BTS Podcast

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

Rejoice! Park Jimin has climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with the FACE track “Like Crazy,” making him the first Korean solo artist to do so in 10 years. For Kayla and Bethany of the Stanning BTS Podcast, that’s cause for celebration.

Advertisement

Related Video

On this episode of Stanning BTS, the two chat about Jimin’s successes, as well as the new song “People Pt.2,” which comes by way of Suga’s alter ego Agust D. They also touch on the D-Day tracklist, revisit the first “People,” and run through all of the available information on the upcoming project.

Listen to Kayla and Bethany dive into Agust D’s “People Pt.2” and more on this episode of Stanning BTS, then join other ICONICs by liking, reviewing, and subscribing to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts. ARMY faithful can also pick up the Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the Buy Now buttons below — available in two colors!

Make sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ?

It’s National Occupational Therapy Month! Bethany is a dedicated occupational therapist, and this month Stanning BTS wants to thank OTs everywhere for all of the quality care and compassion that you provide your patients with daily. For this month’s charity, Kayla and Bethany wanted to highlight the Stroke Foundation to spotlight the importance of patient after care. Learn how to aid patients, donate, and more here.