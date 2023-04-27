SUGA of BTS Kicks Off “Agust D Tour” in New York: Video + Setlist

He’s the king, he’s the boss: SUGA of BTS kicked off the “Agust D Tour” in style at the UBS Arena in New York on April 26th. The first member of the South Korean group to undertake a solo tour, SUGA performed cuts from his mixtapes as alter-ego Agust D, along with songs from BTS’s discography and tracks from his new full-length record, D-DAY (read the review here).

While SUGA is hitting the US and Asia solo, he has plenty of nods to his bandmates onstage, like his guitar, which features messages and notes from the other six members of BTS. Meanwhile, in addition to his explosive and emotive solo tracks, the setlist for the concert includes a medley of tracks originally recorded and performed with fellow members of the BTS rap line, RM and j-hope, the latter of whom recently began his time in the South Korean military.

The show began with two high-energy back-to-back Agust D singles, “Haegeum” and “Daechwita.” In addition to playing almost every track from his latest album, D-DAY, SUGA looped back to his second Agust D mixtape, D-2, for favorites like “People,” “Moonlight” and “Burn It” before pulling from the BTS catalogue for “Interlude: Shadow,” “Trivia: Seesaw,” and more. In addition to pulling out his guitar, he took to the piano for his rendition of “Life Goes On.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Check out the full setlist from the first night of the “D-DAY” Tour below, and scroll on for footage from the evening at the UBS Arena. (Anyone still looking for tickets to upcoming nights, can look for them here.)

Agust D “D-DAY” Tour Setlist:

Haegeum

Daechwita

Agust D

Give it to me

Trivia: Seesaw

SDL

People

People Pt. 2

Moonlight

Burn it

Interlude: Shadow

Snooze

Medley: Cypher pt. 3: Killer/Cypher pt. 4/UGH!/Ddaeng/HUH?!

Life Goes On

Snooze

Polar night

AMYGDALA

D-Day

Intro: Nevermind

The Last

The way we collectively lost it at Ddaeng 🤣🤣 #AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_US pic.twitter.com/duZu1mj4qY Advertisement — 🥢 ᴮᴱElaine⁷ pt.2 (@ElaineBE7) April 27, 2023

The crowd for BTS' Suga’s first-ever solo concert. pic.twitter.com/fqq8OUmh9n — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 27, 2023

the crowd for daechwita was INSANE #AgustD_SUGA_Tour pic.twitter.com/flYSJjwRgK — BTS Trend Songs⁷🥢 (@BTSTrendSongs) April 27, 2023