SUGA of BTS has shared a new track, “People Pt.2,” which features fellow South Korean superstar IU. Stream it below.

Ahead of the release of his solo album and a major world tour (tickets for which can be secured here), the rapper has shared the first look into D-DAY, his first official full-length solo project. “People Pt.2” is a follow-up in name to 2020’s “People,” a laid-back, melodic rap track that appears on D-2, the second mixtape from SUGA. In his first solo mixtape and his 2020 project, the BTS rapper adopts his alter ego, Agust D, and this upcoming album has been described as the “finale” of the Agust D series.

This isn’t the first time SUGA has worked with IU, the beloved South Korean vocalist — the two collaborated on IU’s 2020 single “eight,” a track that was produced by and featured SUGA. SUGA and IU went on to secure the MAMA Award for Best Collaboration for the song.

Meanwhile, SUGA’s bandmates have been busy rolling out solo projects of their own: Jimin made history this week as the first South Korean soloist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Like Crazy,” the focus track from his solo project, FACE. BTS leader RM was a co-writer on the track, which means the rapper and songwriter earned his fourth No. 1 writing credit with the latest chart-topper.

Check out everything we know about SUGA’s D-DAY so far here, including the album’s release date and more, and stream “People Pt.2” below.