Everything We Know About SUGA’s New Agust D Album D-DAY (So Far)

SUGA of BTS will be officially dropping his first full-length solo album soon. Following two mixtapes under the alter-ego of his spitfire persona Agust D, SUGA is set to release a project that rounds out the series, D-DAY. As the BTS rapper and songwriter gears up for a world tour, tickets for which can be secured here, we’ve rounded up all the info we have on the incoming album so far.

SUGA is the latest BTS member to drop a solo effort, following bandmates Jimin, RM, and j-hope. While details are still slim, here’s everything we know about what’s next from SUGA.

What do we know about the title and tracklist of SUGA’s new album?

The album is titled D-DAY, following the two mixtapes throughout the years from Agust D — the first is a self-titled project, and the second is the excellent 2020 release D-2. The press release reveals that D-DAY is seen as the “finale” of the Agust D trilogy, and while SUGA has released plenty of solo material over the years, this is being treated as his official full-length debut album.

Details on track list are forthcoming.

What is D-DAY‘s release date?

The new album is set to arrive in full on April 21st, just five days before his “Agust D Tour” kicks off.

Who worked with SUGA on the new album?

The full track list has yet to be revealed, but SUGA has been known to work with a high number of artists across the industry. For now, it has been confirmed that the pre-release single, “People Pt.2,” will feature South Korean superstar IU. This marks SUGA’s second time working with the beloved vocalist, reuniting the two after his production work on 2020’s, “eight.”

Has the artwork for D-DAY been revealed?

The aesthetic around D-DAY feels aligned with previous Agust D projects, featuring black and white and traditional Korean flourishes. It’s not yet clear if what has been shared so far is official album art, or if that imagery is still yet to come.

