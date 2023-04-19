Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Suki Waterhouse catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about her latest single, “To Love,” and the runaway success of Daisy Jones & The Six.

The actress/musician tells us about touring with Father John Misty, the recent vitality of “Good Looking,” her plans for more singles, and the next album. She also teases that she’s currently shooting a film with Sam Claflin and Eddie Marsan.

Waterhouse goes on to discuss what Season 2 of Daisy Jones & The Six could look like, the importance of her character’s abortion story, and how the cast of Daisy Jones & The Six has been trying to figure out how to tour (even recently rehearsing!).

“People really want us to go on tour,” Waterhouse says. “Everyone got back together again recently to rehearse.”

“But I think we will. We have to do a show at some point,” she continues. “I think that’s definitely going to happen.”

Listen to Suki Waterhouse talk Daisy Jones & The Six, new music, and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. You can also catch Waterhouse at a number of festivals this summer, including the freshly announced women-led All Things Go.

