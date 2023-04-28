Menu
The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs on Covering Billie Eilish and Jason Schwartzman, and Her New Book’s Film Adaptation

The Bangles co-founder has a lot going on with The Deep End, This Bird Has Flown, and more

Kyle Meredith with Susanna Hoffs, photo by Shervin Lainez
Consequence Staff
April 28, 2023 | 11:55am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Susanna Hoffs catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about her new album, The Deep End, and new book, This Bird Has Flown.

    The Bangles co-founder tells us about the novel’s one-hit-wonder narrative and taking from her experiences as a musician during the writing process. She also shares that she has already confirmed the movie rights, gotten deep into the script, and reached out to Taylor Jenkins Smith (Daisy Jones & the Six) and other music-fiction writers.

    On the subject of music-fiction, Hoffs offers up what she believes to be the best of the best: This is Spinal Tap. “I’ll tell you the thing I always say to people when they say, ‘What’s it like being in a band?’ And I always say, ‘Watch Spinal Tap,'” she says. “Spinal Tap is a must-see for anyone who wants to see a great example of an accurate rock and roll story.”

    Hoffs also dives deep into her new LP — which finds her covering Billie Eilish, Joy Oladokun, Squeeze, Yazoo, and Jason Schwartzman — working with Peter Asher, and questions why she’s looked at as a covers artist when people like Elvis and Sinatra aren’t.

    Listen to Susana Hoffs chat about The Deep End, This Bird Has Flown and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

