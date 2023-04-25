Switchfoot Announce The Beautiful Letdown Re-Recorded Edition, Share 2023 Tour Dates

Another trip on the nostalgia train takes us to Switchfoot, who are commemorating the 20th anniversary of their biggest album The Beautiful Letdown with a re-recorded version, due out May 5th. Along with the announcement comes tour dates for Summer 2023.

Titled The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version) — following the method of Ms. Swift — the redux features re-recordings of the album’s top tracks like “Meant to Live” and “Dare You to Move,” among others. The original version of the album was meant to be the band’s major label debut, but unexpected issues led to them release it with an indie label to critical acclaim.

“The journey of The Beautiful Letdown reminded us why we started playing music in the first place,” the band said in a press release. “It united us and gave us a deep appreciation for each other and the people that showed up to sing with us.”

Hitting over 30 cities, the coinciding tour starts this August in Georgia with many dates around the south and a few throughout Midwest and West Coast cities like Detroit and Sacramento. Each night will see Switchfoot play The Beautiful Letdown in its entirety.

Pre-sale tickets for many cities will be available April 27th from 10:00 a.m. – 1o:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster (use code VINYL), though some dates have pre-sales available now. After general ticket sales begin on April 28th at 12:00 p.m. local time, you’ll also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Switchfoot stayed busy over the last few years by co-headlining a tour with Collective Soul, releasing a covers EP, and livestreaming a concert from an air balloon.

The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version) Album Art:

Switchfoot 2023 Tour Dates:

08/25 – Sugar Hill, GA @ The Bowl

08/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

09/20 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

09/21 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T PAC – Strauss Square

09/22 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

09/23 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee

09/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

09/27 – Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues

09/28 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

09/29 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

10/01 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

10/02 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

10/06 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker Playhouse

10/07 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/08 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

10/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theatre

10/10 – Durham, NC @ Fletcher Hall

10/12 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

10/13 – Richmond, VA @ The National

10/14 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

10/15 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10/18 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont

10/19 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

10/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Concert Venue at Harrah’s Resort

10/21 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwood Resort & Casino

10/22 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

10/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe

10/26 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

10/27 – Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom

10/28 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse

11/02 – Denver, CO @ Ogden

11/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

11/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/11 – Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theater

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern