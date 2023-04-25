Menu
Switchfoot Announce The Beautiful Letdown Re-Recorded Edition, Share 2023 Tour Dates

The band will perform the album in its entirety

Switchfoot, photo courtesy of the artist
April 25, 2023 | 3:03pm ET

    Another trip on the nostalgia train takes us to Switchfoot, who are commemorating the 20th anniversary of their biggest album The Beautiful Letdown with a re-recorded version, due out May 5th. Along with the announcement comes tour dates for Summer 2023.

    Titled The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version) — following the method of Ms. Swift — the redux features re-recordings of the album’s top tracks like “Meant to Live” and “Dare You to Move,” among others. The original version of the album was meant to be the band’s major label debut, but unexpected issues led to them release it with an indie label to critical acclaim.

    “The journey of The Beautiful Letdown reminded us why we started playing music in the first place,” the band said in a press release. “It united us and gave us a deep appreciation for each other and the people that showed up to sing with us.”

    Hitting over 30 cities, the coinciding tour starts this August in Georgia with many dates around the south and a few throughout Midwest and West Coast cities like Detroit and Sacramento. Each night will see Switchfoot play The Beautiful Letdown in its entirety.

    Pre-sale tickets for many cities will be available April 27th from 10:00 a.m. – 1o:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster (use code VINYL), though some dates have pre-sales available now. After general ticket sales begin on April 28th at 12:00 p.m. local time, you’ll also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Switchfoot stayed busy over the last few years by co-headlining a tour with Collective Soul, releasing a covers EP, and livestreaming a concert from an air balloon.

    The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version) Album Art:

    Switchfoot 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/25 – Sugar Hill, GA @ The Bowl
    08/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
    09/20 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
    09/21 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T PAC – Strauss Square
    09/22 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
    09/23 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee
    09/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
    09/27 – Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues
    09/28 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman
    09/29 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
    10/01 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
    10/02 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
    10/06 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker Playhouse
    10/07 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    10/08 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
    10/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theatre
    10/10 – Durham, NC @ Fletcher Hall
    10/12 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
    10/13 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    10/14 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    10/15 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
    10/18 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont
    10/19 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    10/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Concert Venue at Harrah’s Resort
    10/21 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwood Resort & Casino
    10/22 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre
    10/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe
    10/26 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
    10/27 – Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom
    10/28 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse
    11/02 – Denver, CO @ Ogden
    11/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    11/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
    11/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
    11/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    11/11 – Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theater
    11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Consequence
