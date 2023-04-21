Menu
Swizz Beatz Drops Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 EP Featuring Nas, Lil Wayne, Jay Electronica, & More

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop

Swizz Beatz Hip Hop 50 vol 2 ep nas lil wayne jay electronica artwork tracklist stream
Nas (photo by Ben Kaye), Lil Wayne (photo courtesy of artist), and Jay Electronica (photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)
April 21, 2023 | 5:03pm ET

    Swizz Beatz has released Hip Hop 50 Vol. 2, the second of 10 EPs released by Mass Appeal to celebrate the upcoming 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    The six-track project was entirely produced by Swizz Beatz and features Nas, Lil Wayne, Jay Electronica, Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and more.

    The first installment in the series, Hip Hop 50 Vol. 1, was released in July 2022 and curated by DJ Premier. Nas and Lil Wayne also appeared on that EP alongside Run the Jewels, Joey Bada$$, Remy Ma, Rapsody, and Slick Rick.

    Catch Nas on his joint “NY State of Mind Tour” with Wu-Tang Clan and opener De La Soul beginning in May. Tickets are available now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    A portion of proceeds from the Hip Hop 50 series will be donated to charitable organizations including the Universal Hip Hop Museum, which is set to open its doors in 2024.

    Hip Hop 50 Vol. 2 Artwork:

    Swizz Beatz Hip Hop 50 vol 2 artwork

    Hip Hop 50 Vol. 2 Tracklist:
    01. Runaway (feat. Nas)
    02. This Shit Right Here (feat. Lil Wayne)
    03. Take ’em Out (feat. Jadakiss, Benny the Butcher, and Scar Lip)
    04. City Sounds Like (feat. Fivio Foreign and Bandmanrill)
    05. Say Less (feat. Lil Durk and A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
    06. Khalas (feat. Jay Electronica)

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

