SZA Adds More 2023 “SOS Tour” Dates

SZA isn’t quite done with her “SOS Tour” just yet. Just a couple weeks after wrapping up the first leg of the tour in Los Angeles, the singer has expanded her 2023 dates to include a stint through Europe and another run across North America, celebrating the release of her 2022 album SOS.

The Consequence Cover Star will pick things back up again on June 1st in Amsterdam, before making stops in cities like Paris, Berlin, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, and a two-night stand in London throughout the month. She’ll resume her North American shows with a September 20th gig in Miami, hitting Toronto, Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, Denver, and many more before the grand finale in Phoenix on October 29th.

Venue pre-sales for the European shows begin this Wednesday, April 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time, while North American Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday the 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use the code VINYL) over at Ticketmaster. Remaining tickets go on general sale this Friday, April 14th at noon local time. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

See SZA’s full 2023 tour date schedule below.

Before her own tour dates resume, SZA is also set to headline Hangout Fest in Alabama this May. Revisit our review of her second night at Madison Square Garden last month here.

SZA 2023 Tour Dates:

05/19-21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival

06/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/05 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

06/07 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/09 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

06/11 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

06/13 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

06/15 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

06/17 – London, UK @ The O2

06/18 – London, UK @ The O2

06/21 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

09/20 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

09/22 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/28 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/01 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/15 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

10/18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

10/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center