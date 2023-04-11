SZA Adds More 2023 “SOS Tour” Dates

SZA isn’t quite done with her “SOS Tour” just yet. Just a couple weeks after wrapping up the first leg of the tour in Los Angeles, the singer has expanded her 2023 dates to include a stint through Europe and another run across North America, celebrating the release of her 2022 album SOS.
The Consequence Cover Star will pick things back up again on June 1st in Amsterdam, before making stops in cities like Paris, Berlin, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, and a two-night stand in London throughout the month. She’ll resume her North American shows with a September 20th gig in Miami, hitting Toronto, Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, Denver, and many more before the grand finale in Phoenix on October 29th.
Venue pre-sales for the European shows begin this Wednesday, April 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time, while North American Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday the 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use the code VINYL) over at Ticketmaster. Remaining tickets go on general sale this Friday, April 14th at noon local time. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
See SZA’s full 2023 tour date schedule below.
Before her own tour dates resume, SZA is also set to headline Hangout Fest in Alabama this May. Revisit our review of her second night at Madison Square Garden last month here.
SZA 2023 Tour Dates:
05/19-21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival
06/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/05 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
06/07 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
06/09 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
06/11 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
06/13 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
06/15 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
06/17 – London, UK @ The O2
06/18 – London, UK @ The O2
06/21 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
09/20 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
09/22 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/28 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/01 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/15 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
10/18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center