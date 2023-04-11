Menu
SZA Adds More 2023 “SOS Tour” Dates

Saving souls in Europe and North America

SZA, photo by Jacob Webster
April 11, 2023 | 11:31am ET

    SZA isn’t quite done with her “SOS Tour” just yet. Just a couple weeks after wrapping up the first leg of the tour in Los Angeles, the singer has expanded her 2023 dates to include a stint through Europe and another run across North America, celebrating the release of her 2022 album SOS.

    The Consequence Cover Star will pick things back up again on June 1st in Amsterdam, before making stops in cities like Paris, Berlin, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, and a two-night stand in London throughout the month. She’ll resume her North American shows with a September 20th gig in Miami, hitting Toronto, Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, Denver, and many more before the grand finale in Phoenix on October 29th.

    Venue pre-sales for the European shows begin this Wednesday, April 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time, while North American Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday the 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use the code VINYL) over at Ticketmaster. Remaining tickets go on general sale this Friday, April 14th at noon local time. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Related Video

    See SZA’s full 2023 tour date schedule below.

    Before her own tour dates resume, SZA is also set to headline Hangout Fest in Alabama this May. Revisit our review of her second night at Madison Square Garden last month here.

    Get SZA Tickets Here

    SZA 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/19-21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival
    06/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    06/05 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
    06/07 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
    06/09 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
    06/11 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
    06/13 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    06/15 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    06/17 – London, UK @ The O2
    06/18 – London, UK @ The O2
    06/21 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    09/20 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
    09/22 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    09/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    09/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    09/28 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    09/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    10/01 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    10/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    10/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    10/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    10/15 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    10/18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
    10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    10/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

     

