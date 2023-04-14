Menu
SZA and Doja Cat Reunite on New Remix of “Kill Bill”: Stream

After scoring a Grammy for Doja's 2021 smash "Kiss Me More"

sza doja cat kill bill remix stream
SZA (photo by Jacob Webster) and Doja Cat (photo by Jamal Peters)
April 14, 2023 | 10:48am ET

    SZA has stalled at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 a few times with her SOS cut “Kill Bill,” so she’s now called in Doja Cat for a remix to hopefully put her over the top. Stream the new single below.

    The track begins with Doja Cat’s rapped verse, in which she follows its theme by describing how she stalked her ex. The situation went south when Doja was spotted by her ex’s new girlfriend: “It happened in a flash when she charged at me/ Y’all criss-crossed, saw her fall to the floor/ Then you paused there in horror, but that shot wasn’t for her.”

    The “Kill Bill” remix comes two years after Doja and SZA’s smash hit “Kiss Me More,” a track from the former’s third studio album, Planet Her. The collab won them a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, but Doja recently expressed her desire to focus on rapping again.

    “No more pop…i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny,” she wrote on Twitter. “I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing yall say that i can’t so I will.” She added, “Pop isnt exciting to me anymore. I dont wanna make it.”

    Meanwhile, recent Consequence cover star SZA announced a new slate of European and North American tour dates earlier this week. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14th via Ticketmaster.

    Revisit our review of SZA’s second night at Madison Square Garden last month.

