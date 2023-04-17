Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Tamara Taylor joins Kyle Meredith to talk about starring in the final season of FX’s Snowfall, how she found her character, and director John Singleton’s legacy.

The actress also tells us about dressing up as Joey Ramone for Halloween, acting opposite John Diehl in Snowfall, and wanting to play darker characters. She also touches on her canceled Netflix series October Faction, including the alternate endings they shot and her desire to return to that world.

“I’d love to see more of them” Taylor says of the show’s “monster killer couple.” “There was more story to tell, and she was a fun character to inhabit. I didn’t have near enough time to train so that I could be the badass monster killer that I wanted to be. So I’d say I’d love to go back there.”

Elsewhere, she shares a love for graphic novels (particularly those by Neil Gaiman and Alan Moore) and her favorite ’80s bands, showcasing an omnivore appetite for music from Paul Simon to Public Enemy to Siouxsie and the Banshees.

Listen to Tamara Taylor talk Snowfall and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.