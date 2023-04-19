Menu
Tampa Superintendent: A Taylor Swift Concert Is Not an Excused Absence

"You're On Your Own Kid if you think being a Swiftie is a good excuse for missing important instruction"

taylor swift eras tour not excused absence
Taylor Swift, photo by Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty
April 18, 2023 | 10:00pm ET

    Taylor Swift played three nights in Tampa, Florida last week, but despite the obvious draw, one superintendent told students not to expect any excused absences if they missed school to attend a show. In a letter he read aloud in a video, Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Addison Davis stressed the importance of school attendance — with a little help from Swift’s song titles.

    “Students, You Need to Calm Down,” Davis said, referencing Swift’s 2019 Lover track. “Under no circumstances will Friday be an excused absence because you were having an Enchanted evening under the Starlight at Raymond James Stadium. I understand I am the Anti-Hero here, and Call It What You Want, but You’re On Your Own Kid if you think being a Swiftie is a good excuse for missing important instruction.”

    “You know All Too Well you Should’ve Said No to attending a Thursday night concert,” Davis said. However, the superintendent clearly knew better than to play dumb as to why students would likely skip school anyway, continuing, “Especially one from an artist who is known for putting on a 3-hour AMAZING show.” Check out Davis’ recital and written letter to students below.

    If this literary masterpiece wasn’t enough of an honor, Swift was also named an honorary Mayor of Tampa when “The Eras Tour” brought her to the city. Her arena tour will next take her to Houston, Atlanta, and Nashville, and last-minute tickets are on sale now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

