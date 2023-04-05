Tanya Tucker Announces New Album Sweet Western Sound, Shares “Kindness”: Stream

Tanya Tucker began releasing new music for the first time in years back in 2019, and she’s not slowing down any time soon. The country legend and newly inducted member of the Country Music Hall of Fame has readied another LP called Sweet Western Sound, due out June 2nd via Fantasy Records. To coincide with today’s announcement, she’s shared lead single “Kindness.”

Tucker’s new album reunites her with Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, the writers and producers who coaxed her out of retirement for 2019’s While I’m Livin’. In a statement, the artist said collaborating with the modern country stars is like “magic.”

“Sweet Western Sound is another revelation and I’m excited to see what folks think of our new endeavor,” Tucker said. “It’s ALWAYS a trip working with Brandi and Shooter. I didn’t know if we’d be working together again on a new album after While I’m Livin’!! But we did it! Lots of new things we did this time and I even co-wrote some of the songs, which means a lot to me. Brandi says we’re MAGIC together, and I’m starting to believe her!!!!”

In addition to Carlile and Jennings, Sweet Western Sound features contributions from Bernie Taupin, Phil and Tim Hanseroth, JT Nero, Billy Don Burns, and Craig Dillingham. The late Billy Joe Shaver appears on the record as well, thanks to old recordings of the artist. Pre-orders for the LP are ongoing.

Lead single “Kindness” pairs cinematic percussion with acoustic guitar, but the track really centers Tucker’s classic voice as she recalls her storied life with a sense of hard-fought strength. “I’ve seen beauty some may not understand/ I found glory in the ruin of the best laid plans,” she sings. “I’ve been everything there is to be/ So come on, baby/ Show some kindness to me.” Listen to the track below.

In celebration of Sweet Western Sound, Tucker will return to Nashville’s storied Ryman Auditorium for two shows on June 3rd and 4th. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7th at 10:00 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster and will later be available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Earlier this year, the Country Music Hall of Fame announced Tucker, Patty Loveless, and Bob McDill as its 2023 inductees.

Sweet Western Sound Artwork:

Sweet Western Sound Tracklist:

01. Tanya

02. Kindness

03. Breakfast in Birmingham (feat. Brandi Carlile)

04. Waltz Across a Moment

05. Ready As I’ll Never Be

06. The List

07. Letter to Linda

08. City of Gold

09. That Wasn’t Me

10. When the Rodeo Is Over (Where Do the Cowboys Go?)

Tanya Tucker 2023 Tour Dates:

06/03 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

06/04 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium