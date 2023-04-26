Tash Sultana Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

Tash Sultana is coming back to North America for a 2023 tour.

The 29-date outing kicks off on August 22nd in San Diego. From there, the Australian multi-instrumentalist will perform shows in cities like Vancouver, Kansas City, Chicago, Cleveland, Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and New Orleans. Additionally, Sultana will appear at Thing in Port Townsend, WA; Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park, NJ; and Format Festival in Bentonville, AR. Check out the full schedule below.

Tickets to Sultana’s North American tour go on sale Friday, April 28th via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, fans can look for deals at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Related Video

Earlier this year, Tash Sultana released the song “James Dean.” Their last album was 2021’s Terra Firma, which they discussed on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast.

Advertisement

Tash Sultana 2023 Tour Dates:

05/28 – Yokohama, JP @ Greenroom Festival

06/14 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/16 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/17 – Neuhausen ob Eck @ DE @ Southside Festival

06/18 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/21 – Athens, GR @ Release Athens Festival

06/23 – İstanbul, HR @ Zorlu Performing Arts Center

06/25 – Brussels, BE @ Couleur Café

06/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

06/27 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton

06/30 – St. Gallen, CH @ OpenAir St. Gallen

07/02 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock Festival

07/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Cruïlla Festival

07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive

07/14 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne

07/15 – Warsaw, PL @ Letnia Scena Progresji

07/17 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien Open Air

07/21 – Cluj-Napoca, RO @ Electric Castle

07/23 – Bologna, IT @ Sequoie Music Park

07/25 – Monza, IT @ Autodromo Nazionale Monza

07/26 – Rome, IT @ Cavea of the Auditorium Parco della Musica

08/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell At Jacobs Park

08/23 – Avila Beach, CA @ Avila Beach Resort

08/25 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

08/26 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion

08/27 – Port Townsend, WA @ Thing

08/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

08/30 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

09/01 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

09/02 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater

09/03 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

09/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Harrah’s Kansas City – Voodoo Lounge

09/06 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

09/09 – Newport, KY @ Megacorp Pavilion

09/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

09/13 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

09/15 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

09/16 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now

09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/19 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University At The Forum

09/20 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion

09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

09/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/24 – Bentonville, AR @ Format Festival

09/27 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

09/29 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

09/30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

10/01 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho Music Festival

11/25 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena