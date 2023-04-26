Menu
Tash Sultana Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

The 29-date outing kicks off in August

tash sultana 2023 north american tour
Tash Sultana, photo by Giulia Giannini McGauran
April 25, 2023 | 9:53pm ET

    Tash Sultana is coming back to North America for a 2023 tour.

    The 29-date outing kicks off on August 22nd in San Diego. From there, the Australian multi-instrumentalist will perform shows in cities like Vancouver, Kansas City, Chicago, Cleveland, Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and New Orleans. Additionally, Sultana will appear at Thing in Port Townsend, WA; Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park, NJ; and Format Festival in Bentonville, AR. Check out the full schedule below.

    Tickets to Sultana’s North American tour go on sale Friday, April 28th via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, fans can look for deals at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Earlier this year, Tash Sultana released the song “James Dean.” Their last album was 2021’s Terra Firma, which they discussed on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast.

    Tash Sultana 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/28 – Yokohama, JP @ Greenroom Festival
    06/14 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
    06/16 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
    06/17 – Neuhausen ob Eck @ DE @ Southside Festival
    06/18 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
    06/21 – Athens, GR @ Release Athens Festival
    06/23 – İstanbul, HR @ Zorlu Performing Arts Center
    06/25 – Brussels, BE @ Couleur Café
    06/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
    06/27 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton
    06/30 – St. Gallen, CH @ OpenAir St. Gallen
    07/02 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock Festival
    07/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Cruïlla Festival
    07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive
    07/14 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne
    07/15 – Warsaw, PL @ Letnia Scena Progresji
    07/17 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien Open Air
    07/21 – Cluj-Napoca, RO @ Electric Castle
    07/23 – Bologna, IT @ Sequoie Music Park
    07/25 – Monza, IT @ Autodromo Nazionale Monza
    07/26 – Rome, IT @ Cavea of the Auditorium Parco della Musica
    08/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell At Jacobs Park
    08/23 – Avila Beach, CA @ Avila Beach Resort
    08/25 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
    08/26 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion
    08/27 – Port Townsend, WA @ Thing
    08/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
    08/30 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
    09/01 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
    09/02 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
    09/03 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
    09/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Harrah’s Kansas City – Voodoo Lounge
    09/06 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    09/08 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
    09/09 – Newport, KY @ Megacorp Pavilion
    09/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
    09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
    09/13 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
    09/15 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    09/16 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now
    09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    09/19 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University At The Forum
    09/20 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
    09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
    09/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    09/24 – Bentonville, AR @ Format Festival
    09/27 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
    09/29 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
    09/30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
    10/01 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho Music Festival
    11/25 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

