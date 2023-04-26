Tash Sultana Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

Tash Sultana is coming back to North America for a 2023 tour.
The 29-date outing kicks off on August 22nd in San Diego. From there, the Australian multi-instrumentalist will perform shows in cities like Vancouver, Kansas City, Chicago, Cleveland, Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and New Orleans. Additionally, Sultana will appear at Thing in Port Townsend, WA; Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park, NJ; and Format Festival in Bentonville, AR. Check out the full schedule below.
Tickets to Sultana’s North American tour go on sale Friday, April 28th via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, fans can look for deals at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Earlier this year, Tash Sultana released the song “James Dean.” Their last album was 2021’s Terra Firma, which they discussed on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast.
Tash Sultana 2023 Tour Dates:
05/28 – Yokohama, JP @ Greenroom Festival
06/14 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
06/16 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/17 – Neuhausen ob Eck @ DE @ Southside Festival
06/18 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
06/21 – Athens, GR @ Release Athens Festival
06/23 – İstanbul, HR @ Zorlu Performing Arts Center
06/25 – Brussels, BE @ Couleur Café
06/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
06/27 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton
06/30 – St. Gallen, CH @ OpenAir St. Gallen
07/02 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock Festival
07/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Cruïlla Festival
07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive
07/14 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne
07/15 – Warsaw, PL @ Letnia Scena Progresji
07/17 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien Open Air
07/21 – Cluj-Napoca, RO @ Electric Castle
07/23 – Bologna, IT @ Sequoie Music Park
07/25 – Monza, IT @ Autodromo Nazionale Monza
07/26 – Rome, IT @ Cavea of the Auditorium Parco della Musica
08/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell At Jacobs Park
08/23 – Avila Beach, CA @ Avila Beach Resort
08/25 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
08/26 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion
08/27 – Port Townsend, WA @ Thing
08/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
08/30 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
09/01 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
09/02 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
09/03 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
09/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Harrah’s Kansas City – Voodoo Lounge
09/06 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
09/08 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
09/09 – Newport, KY @ Megacorp Pavilion
09/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
09/13 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
09/15 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/16 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now
09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/19 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University At The Forum
09/20 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
09/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/24 – Bentonville, AR @ Format Festival
09/27 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
09/29 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
09/30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
10/01 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho Music Festival
11/25 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena