Taylor Swift is really just getting started with “The Eras Tour,” (get tickets here) but Swifties have already confirmed she is hiding in a broom cart to get to the stage sight unseen.

Naturally, the video evidence has popped up on SwiftTok, where a clip was uploaded of the superstar being wheeled to the stage in a janitor cart filled with mops and brooms. Once Swift reaches her destination, she casually strolls to the stage, oblivious that her secret has been blown.

The clip was uploaded by TikTok user @shaydanazifpour, who shared their view from the nosebleed seats at one of Swift’s Arlington shows. “Not Taylor Swift popping out of the janitor cart during the #arlingtonerastour,” they wrote in the caption. Watch it below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Perhaps Swift was taking cues from her ex Harry Styles, who was captured on video hiding in an amp case during his “Love On Tour” a few years back.

This isn’t the first time rumors have been confirmed about Swift being hidden in unconventional ways. Back in 2018, Zayn Malik revealed the singer was traveling around in a giant suitcase to avoid the paparazzi.

Get Taylor Swift Tickets Here

“The Eras Tour” runs through August 9th with a rotating cast of all-star supporting acts including Paramore, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, beabadoobee, and more. Read our recap of the second weekend in Las Vegas, and check out our list of every surprise song played so far.

Advertisement

Tickets are available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.