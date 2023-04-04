Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Yes, Taylor Swift Does Hide Inside of a Broom Cart to Get to Stage

"The rumors are terrible and cruel/ But honey, most of them are true"

Advertisement
taylor swift broom cart the eras tour arlington
Taylor Swift (photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS 23/Getty Images) and broom cart (via TikTok@shaydanazifpour)
Follow
April 4, 2023 | 10:55am ET

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

lucinda williams stories from a rock n roll heart album new york comeback bruce springsteen song stream

Lucinda Williams Makes Her "New York Comeback" with Bruce Springsteen: Stream

April 4, 2023

the warning 2023 tour

The Warning Announce Headlining Spring 2023 US Tour

April 4, 2023

CHVRCHES Jimmy Fallon The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

CHVRCHES Play Their New Single “Over” on Fallon: Watch

April 4, 2023

suga bts agust d new album everything we know

Everything We Know About SUGA's New Agust D Album D-DAY (So Far)

April 4, 2023

Jonas Brothers to play Yankee Stadium

Jonas Brothers to Perform Five Albums in One Night at Yankee Stadium

April 4, 2023

tecate pa'l norte 2023 photo gallery billie eilish the killers modest mouse george ortiz

Billie Eilish, The Killers, Modest Mouse, The 1975, More Rock Tecate Pa'l Norte 2023: Photo Gallery

April 4, 2023

metallica 72 seasons unboxing

James Hetfield Unboxes Metallica's 72 Seasons on Vinyl, CD, and Cassette, Reveals Track Lengths

April 4, 2023

Foo Fighters, photo by Philip Cosores

Foo Fighters to Open New 450-Person Capacity D.C. Venue The Atlantis

April 4, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Yes, Taylor Swift Does Hide Inside of a Broom Cart to Get to Stage

Menu Shop Search Newsletter