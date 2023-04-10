As the next host of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” (grab tickets here), Tampa is rolling out the red carpet by offering her a key to the city and inviting her to take over as honorary mayor for the day.

The city’s actual mayor, Jane Castor, shared a video acknowledging the efforts of previous tour stops before extending the offer. “We know Glendale changed its name, Arlington made a street sign, and Vegas illuminated their Gateway Arches, but here in Tampa, we’ve got a reputation to uphold,” she said. “We want to go bigger. So I want to present you with a key to the city and invite you to be our honorary mayor for a day.”

Castor continued, “Mayor Swift has a nice ring to it. We can’t wait to welcome you and your fans to Tampa (Taylor’s Version).” Watch the full video below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Last month, Glendale temporarily adopted the name Swift City when it hosted the opening two nights of the much-hyped tour. The trek runs through August 9th with a rotating cast of all-star supporting acts including Paramore, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, beabadoobee, and more. Be sure to read our recap of the second weekend in Las Vegas, and check out our list of every surprise song played so far.

Tickets are available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

If you happen to make it out to one of the shows, be on the lookout for a broom cart. Last week, video confirmation surfaced of the superstar being wheeled to the stage in a janitor cart filled with mops and brooms.