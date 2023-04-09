Menu
Taylor Swift Splits from Longtime Boyfriend Joe Alwyn: Report

They had been dating for six years

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images
April 8, 2023 | 9:53pm ET

    Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up after six years of dating.

    Entertainment Tonight reports that Swift and Alwyn split a “few weeks ago.” The breakup “was amicable” and “not dramatic,” sources told ET, adding that their “relationship had just run its course.” People also confirmed news of their breakup.

    Swift started dating Alwyn, a British actor, in late 2016. Several of the songs on Swift’s 2017 album, reputation, were inspired by the couple’s relationship, including “Gorgeous,” “Call It What You Want,” and “Delicate.”

    During lockdown, the two began collaborating on music together: Alwyn ended up as a co-producer on seven tracks featured on 2020’s folklore, as well as co-writing “Exile” under the moniker William Bowery. Alwyn later received a Grammy when folklore won Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

    Alwyn also contributed to songs appearing on Swift’s albums evermore (“Champagne Problems,” “Coney Island,” Evermore”) and Midnights (“Sweet Nothing). Additionally, the standout Midnights single “Lavender Haze” was partially inspired by their relationship and having to dodge “weird rumors” and “tabloid stuff,” Swift previously revealed.

    Swift is amidst “The Eras Tour,” with the next round of shows taking place next weekend in Tampa, Florida. You can find last-minute tickets to all of her upcoming tour dates here.

