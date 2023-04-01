Every Surprise Song Played by Taylor Swift on “The Eras Tour”

As part of “The Eras Tour,” Taylor Swift has promised to play a different acoustic song during each show. At the tour’s kick-off on March 17th in Glendale, Arizona, she performed “mirrorball” from folklore and “Tim McGraw” from her self-titled debut album. The following night, she treated fans to “this is me trying” from folklore and “State of Grace” from Red.

During the first night of her show in Las Vegas, Swift dusted off “Our Song” from her self-titled debut album and performed the Midnights track “Snow on the Beach” live for the first time. On night two, she brought out Marcus Mumford for the live debut of “cowboy like me,” and played “White Horse” from Fearless.

On the first of three nights in Arlington, Texas, Swift treated fans to only the third live performance of Red’s “Sad Beautiful Tragic,” and first since 2013. For the second surprise song of the night, she played “Ours” from Speak Now. Additionally, Swift switched up the folklore portion of the set by playing “the 1” in place of “invisible string.”

We’re be keeping track of all of Swift’s surprise songs throughout the course of the tour, including relevant links to the performances.

The Eras Tour: Surprise Songs

March 31st in Arlington, TX – “Sad Beautiful Tragic” and “Ours”

March 25th in Las Vegas, NV – “cowboy like me” with Marcus Mumford and “White Horse”

March 24th in Las Vegas, NV – “Our Song” and “Snow on the Beach”

March 18th in Glendale, AZ – “this is me trying” and “State of Grace”

March 17th in Glendale, AZ – “mirrorball” and “Tim McGraw”