Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Every Surprise Song Played by Taylor Swift on “The Eras Tour”

As part of "The Eras Tour," Swift is playing a different acoustic song during each show

Advertisement
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift, photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Consequence Staff
April 1, 2023 | 10:12am ET

    As part of “The Eras Tour,” Taylor Swift has promised to play a different acoustic song during each show. At the tour’s kick-off on March 17th in Glendale, Arizona, she performed “mirrorball” from folklore and “Tim McGraw” from her self-titled debut album. The following night, she treated fans to “this is me trying” from folklore and “State of Grace” from Red.

    During the first night of her show in Las Vegas, Swift dusted off “Our Song” from her self-titled debut album and performed the Midnights track “Snow on the Beach” live for the first time. On night two, she brought out Marcus Mumford for the live debut of “cowboy like me,” and played “White Horse” from Fearless.

    On the first of three nights in Arlington, Texas, Swift treated fans to only the third live performance of Red’s  “Sad Beautiful Tragic,” and first since 2013. For the second surprise song of the night, she played “Ours” from Speak Now. Additionally, Swift switched up the folklore portion of the set by playing “the 1” in place of “invisible string.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    We’re be keeping track of all of Swift’s surprise songs throughout the course of the tour, including relevant links to the performances.

    Grab last-minute tickets to Swift’s “The Eras Tour” here.

    The Eras Tour: Surprise Songs

    March 31st in Arlington, TX – “Sad Beautiful Tragic” and “Ours”

    March 25th in Las Vegas, NV – “cowboy like me” with Marcus Mumford and “White Horse”

    Advertisement

    March 24th in Las Vegas, NV – “Our Song” and “Snow on the Beach”

    March 18th in Glendale, AZ – “this is me trying” and “State of Grace”

    March 17th in Glendale, AZ – “mirrorball” and “Tim McGraw”

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Roof Collapse Morbid Angel show

Severe Storm Collapses Roof at Morbid Angel Show in Illinois, Killing One and Injuring Dozens

April 1, 2023

100 gecs system of a down toxicity remix electronic pop hyperpop nu metal rock music news listen watch

100 gecs Remix System of a Down's "Toxicity": Stream

March 31, 2023

neil diamond parkinson's disease diagnosis cbs sunday morning comments

Neil Diamond Says He Just Accepted Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis in "Last Few Weeks"

March 31, 2023

Scott Weiland 12 Bar Blues reissue

Deluxe Reissue of Scott Weiland's 12 Bar Blues Announced, "Barbarella" Demo Released: Stream

March 31, 2023

Robert Smith of The Cure

Robert Smith Says The Cure Have Canceled 7,000 Scalped Tickets to Their Upcoming Tour

March 31, 2023

metallica song of the week 72 seasons

Song of the Week: Metallica Turn Up the Heat on "72 Seasons"

March 31, 2023

Scott Ian Family jam

Anthrax's Scott Ian Covers Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin with Wife Pearl and Son Revel: Watch

March 31, 2023

zombie juice dizzy new song stream love without conditions

Zombie Juice Will Leave You "Dizzy" on New Single with The Underachievers: Stream

March 31, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Every Surprise Song Played by Taylor Swift on "The Eras Tour"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter