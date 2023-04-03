Menu
Tears for Fears Announce 2023 North American Tour

In continued support of their latest album, The Tipping Point

April 3, 2023 | 8:53am ET

    Tears for Fears have announced a North American tour taking place this summer.

    A continuation of last year’s trek, “The Tipping Point Tour Part II” visits 22 cities beginning on June 22nd. The tour’s itinerary includes notable shows at venues show at Madison Square Garden in New York City; Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY; Moody Center in Austin, TX; and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Cold War Kids will provide support for the entirety of the tour.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Thursday, April 6th (use access code VINYL), followed by a public on-sale on Friday, April 7th via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Last year, Tears for Fears released The Tipping Pointtheir first studio album in 17 years. In an interview with Consequence, the duo opened up about how writing their first album in almost two decades became a balancing act of record label requests (achieving a modern sound) and staying true to themselves.

    Tears For Fears 2023 Tour Dates:

    06/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    06/24 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    06/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    06/30 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
    07/02 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    07/05 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    07/07 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
    07/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
    07/11 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
    07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
    07/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
    07/16 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    07/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    07/20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    07/22 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
    07/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
    07/26 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    07/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    07/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater
    08/01 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
    08/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

