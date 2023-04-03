Tears for Fears Announce 2023 North American Tour

Tears for Fears have announced a North American tour taking place this summer.

A continuation of last year’s trek, “The Tipping Point Tour Part II” visits 22 cities beginning on June 22nd. The tour’s itinerary includes notable shows at venues show at Madison Square Garden in New York City; Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY; Moody Center in Austin, TX; and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Cold War Kids will provide support for the entirety of the tour.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Thursday, April 6th (use access code VINYL), followed by a public on-sale on Friday, April 7th via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Last year, Tears for Fears released The Tipping Point, their first studio album in 17 years. In an interview with Consequence, the duo opened up about how writing their first album in almost two decades became a balancing act of record label requests (achieving a modern sound) and staying true to themselves.

Tears For Fears 2023 Tour Dates:

06/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

06/24 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

06/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/30 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

07/02 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/05 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/07 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

07/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/11 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

07/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

07/16 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

07/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

07/20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/22 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

07/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

07/26 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

07/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

07/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater

08/01 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

08/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl