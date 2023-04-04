Menu
Billie Eilish, The Killers, Modest Mouse, The 1975, More Rock Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023: Photo Gallery

Plus sets by 21 Pilots, Pierce the Veil, Franz Ferdinand, and more

tecate pa'l norte 2023 photo gallery billie eilish the killers modest mouse george ortiz
Billie Eilish, Modest Mouse, The Killers, and The 1975, photos by George Ortiz
April 4, 2023 | 11:31am ET

    Tecate Pa’l Norte took over Monterrey in Nuevo León, Mexico from March 31st to April 2nd with performances by Billie Eilish, The Killers, Modest Mouse, and The 1975.

    A staple of Nuevo León since 2012, Pa’l Norte is a growing art and music festival with a strong connection to norteño music and  an increasingly international footprint. This year 21 Pilots also received top billing, and Franz Ferdinand and 5 Seconds of Summer were afforded prominent spots in the lineup. While primetime slots were reserved for some of the biggest names in pop and rock, Pa’l Norte put together a killer electronic roster, with established artists like Steve Aoki and Girl Talk as well as rising stars like Fred Again..

    Photographer George Ortiz also captured energetic sets by Pierce the Veil and Dayglow. Check out the Pa’l Norte photo gallery below.

