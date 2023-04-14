Adios Mofo: Ted Nugent Announces Farewell Tour

Ted Nugent says he is retiring from the road following a farewell tour this summer.

The “Adios Mofo” tour (his name for the tour, not ours) launches in late July with dates scheduled in Indiana, West Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Nugent is hyping the trek as “the greatest, most intense, tightest, most dynamic, outrageously fun tour of my life.” Tickets are available here.

Nugent cited his hatred of hotels and a desire to spend more time with family as the reason for his impending retirement. “I’m not going on tour anymore because hotels are jail. A hotel room is jail for me,” he said. “My dogs won’t allow me to not spend a day with them, so [my dogs] will go on the road with me this year. But the logistics are just too complicated when you have dogs and grandkids and kids and so many other things.”

Nugent also stressed that he isn’t retiring from music altogether. “I’ll always play music. I’ve got new records I’m gonna make. I can’t wait to unleash some of these new songs,” he said.

Though Nugent’s musical career has stretched nearly six decades, these days the rocker mostly finds himself in the headlines for his outspoken and often times offensive political hot takes. He still has a supporter in Tom Morello, however, who recently defended his friendship with Nugent by saying, “I reserve the right to be friends with anybody.”

Ted Nugent Farewell Tour Dates:

07/20 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center –

07/21 – Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino

07/25 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

07/26 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theater

07/27 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak

07/30 – Owensboro, KY @ RiverPark Center

08/02 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

08/03 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre

08/04 – Washington, PA @ The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

08/05 – Clearfield, PA @ Clearfield County Fair

08/06 – Marietta, OH @ The Adelphia Music Hall

08/09- Saginaw, MI @ The Temple Theatre

08/10 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

08/11 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill