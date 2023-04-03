Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce 2023 North American Tour, Including “The Garden Parties”

Tedeschi Trucks Band have expanded their 2023 North American tour with two additional arena dates at New York’s Madison Square Garden and Boston’s TD Garden, dubbed “The Garden Parties.”

The latest extension to the Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi-led collective’s summer outing pushes the group into the Fall with the Boston show occurring on September 27th, while the New York show now serves as their current closing date on September 29th. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real will provide support on both nights.

Tickets to “The Garden Parties” will go up for grabs with a Live Nation pre-sale opening on April 5th at 10:00 a.m. ET (use code VINYL). General public access follows on April 7th via Ticketmaster.

Tedeschi Trucks Band’s 2023 North American tour already includes stops to Toronto, Milwaukee, and more as well as two-night stints in Atlanta; Vienna, Virginia; and Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The blues rock group have also been booked to make appearances at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Scranton, Pennsylvania’s Peach Music Festival.

The band released their four-part, fifth album, I Am the Moon, in September 2022.

Tedeschi Trucks Band 2023 Tour Dates:

04/28 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

04/29 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

04/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Jazz & Heritage Festival

06/22 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place *

06/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre *

06/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre *

06/27 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *

06/28 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *

06/29 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live ~

07/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ~

07/02 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival

07/03 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook ~

07/05 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater ~

07/07 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater ~

07/08 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater ~

07/11 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands at Marvin Sands PAC ~

07/13 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ~

07/14 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ~

07/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ~

07/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion ~

07/19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ~

07/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion *

07/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre *

07/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Convention Center Music Hall *

07/25 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater *

07/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

07/29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/27 – Boston, MA @ TG Garden ^

09/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

* = w/ Vincent Neil Emerson

~ = w/ Ziggy Marley

^ = w/ Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real