The All-American Rejects Announce First Headlining Tour in a Decade

The All-American Rejects have unveiled a 2023 trek across the US starting this summer, aptly titled the “Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour.” The 27-date outing marks the band’s first solo headlining tour in a decade as well as their first extended road trip since their 2017 co-billed excursion with Dashboard Confessional.

Featuring support on select dates from fellow pop punk faithfuls The Get Up Kids, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Starting Line, the “Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour” launches in Tampa on August 11th, then heads into early Fall with stops to Boston, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more. The jaunt concludes in Oklahoma City on October 14th.

A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, April 6th (use access code VINYL), followed by the general public on-sale on Friday, April 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

Once tickets go up for grabs, browse for seats and deals via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

“We’ve been trying to get out on the road in a proper way for the last few years,” the band shared in a statement. They credited their 2022 appearance at the Las Vegas pop punk summit When We Were Young with renewing interest in a full return to the stage, saying, “The world was ready to pull out of their ‘guilty pleasure chest’ and celebrate the soundtrack of their youth.” Acknowledging their supporting roster, who are all members of our list of the 100 Best Pop Punk Bands, AAR called it “a celebration of summers gone by.'”

The All-American Rejects 2023 Tour Dates

06/16 – Kansas City, KS @ Phase Fest

08/11 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater ^

08/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre *

08/15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

08/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

08/18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

08/19 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

08/21 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *

08/22 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

08/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *

08/25 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

08/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

09/22 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium !

09/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair Amphitheater !

09/25 – Spokane, WA @ Northern Quest Amphitheater !

09/26 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre !

09/27 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater !

09/29 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre !

09/30 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre !

10/02 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater !

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater !

10/06 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park !

10/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre !

10/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater !

10/10 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP !

10/12 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall !

10/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre !

Advertisement

* = w/ New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids

^ = w/ New Found Glory and The Get Up Kids

! = w/ New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids