The Breeders Perform “Saints” with The Linda Lindas at Coachella: Watch

The dream of the ’90s was alive at Coachella Sunday when The Breeders welcomed their successors The Linda Lindas to the stage during their set for backing vocals on the former band’s song “Saints.”

“Saints” appears on The Breeders’ seminal 1993 album Last Splash, meaning it’s at least a decade older than any member of The Linda Lindas. But the age gap didn’t stop the young punks from rocking out alongside the indie rock legends.

While footage of the two bands together at Coachella hasn’t made the rounds on social media as of yet, The Linda Lindas and The Breeders also performed “Saints” together at a warm-up show in Pomona, California last week. With all four members of The Linda Lindas behind Kelley and Kim Deal, you can tell they’re stoked to be performing alongside one of their many great idols.

Advertisement

Related Video

Below, see a photo of The Linda Lindas and The Breeders together at Coachella, and a video of them all doing “Saints” together at the warm-up show.

Just last week, The Linda Lindas shared their new single “Too Many Things,” marking their first new music of 2023. Aside from Coachella, they also have some headlining tour dates of their own as well as a run supporting Paramore. Find tickets at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

The Breeders also have a few more shows coming up, including dates with Foo Fighters, and you can also grab tickets for those at StubHub. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.