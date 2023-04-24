The Clientele Announce New Album I Am Not There Anymore, Share 2023 Tour Dates

Cult indie rockers The Clientele will return this summer with their new album I Am Not There Anymore, out July 28th on Merge. They’ll be celebrating the release with a run of 2023 tour dates, and as a preview, they’ve also shared its lead single “Blue Over Blue.”

At a whopping 19 tracks, I Am Not There Anymore fully embraces The Clientele’s legacy of ethereal dream pop: “What’s really been in all the Clientele records is a sense of not actually inhabiting the moment that your body is in,” frontman Alasdair MacLean writes in a press release. The record promises a wide span of influences — ranging from bossa nova and post-bop jazz to contemporary classical and electronic music — with a common theme throughout the record being “the impossibility of truly remembering childhood… or even knowing who or what you are.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

“Blue Over Blue” is about a true story in which MacLean was lost in the woods with his two-year-old kid, and his fatherly fear juxtaposed with his son’s oblivious excitement. It’s a breezy dose of soft rock, though with a bit of whimsy thrown into the mix. The music video sees the members of The Clientele performing while dressed up in full-on knight armor.

The Clientele’s live dates kick off with a release day show in London before making their way to the US in August. Throughout the month, they’ll hit cities including Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more, before the finale in Seattle on August 23rd. Tickets for select dates are available at Ticketmaster.

I Am Not There Anymore Artwork:

I Am Not There Anymore Tracklist:

01. Fables of the Silverlink

02. Radial B

03. Garden Eye Mantra

04. Segue 4 (iv)

05. Lady Grey

06. Dying in May

07. Conjuring Summer In

08. Radial C (Nocturne for Three Trees)

09. Blue Over Blue

10. Radial E

11. Claire’s Not Real

12. My Childhood

13. Chalk Flowers

14. Radial H

15. Hey Siobhan

16. Stems of Anise

17. Through the Roses

18. I Dreamed of You, Maria

19. The Village Is Always on Fire

The Clientele 2023 Tour Dates:

08/09 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

08/10 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

08/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

08/12 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

08/13 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

08/15 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

08/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

08/18 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

08/19 – Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Tavern (inside)

08/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

08/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

08/23 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern