The Clientele Announce New Album I Am Not There Anymore, Share 2023 Tour Dates

Stream lead single "Blue Over Blue"

The Clientele, photo by Andy Willsher
April 24, 2023 | 1:12pm ET

    Cult indie rockers The Clientele will return this summer with their new album I Am Not There Anymore, out July 28th on Merge. They’ll be celebrating the release with a run of 2023 tour dates, and as a preview, they’ve also shared its lead single “Blue Over Blue.”

    At a whopping 19 tracks, I Am Not There Anymore fully embraces The Clientele’s legacy of ethereal dream pop: “What’s really been in all the Clientele records is a sense of not actually inhabiting the moment that your body is in,” frontman Alasdair MacLean writes in a press release. The record promises a wide span of influences — ranging from bossa nova and post-bop jazz to contemporary classical and electronic music — with a common theme throughout the record being “the impossibility of truly remembering childhood… or even knowing who or what you are.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

    “Blue Over Blue” is about a true story in which MacLean was lost in the woods with his two-year-old kid, and his fatherly fear juxtaposed with his son’s oblivious excitement. It’s a breezy dose of soft rock, though with a bit of whimsy thrown into the mix. The music video sees the members of The Clientele performing while dressed up in full-on knight armor.

    The Clientele’s live dates kick off with a release day show in London before making their way to the US in August. Throughout the month, they’ll hit cities including Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more, before the finale in Seattle on August 23rd. Tickets for select dates are available at Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also check StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Check out “Blue Over Blue” below, and then keep scrolling to see the details for I Am Not There Anymore and The Clientele’s 2023 tour dates.

    I Am Not There Anymore Artwork:

    I Am Not There Anymore Artwork

     

    I Am Not There Anymore Tracklist:
    01. Fables of the Silverlink
    02. Radial B
    03. Garden Eye Mantra
    04. Segue 4 (iv)
    05. Lady Grey
    06. Dying in May
    07. Conjuring Summer In
    08. Radial C (Nocturne for Three Trees)
    09. Blue Over Blue
    10. Radial E
    11. Claire’s Not Real
    12. My Childhood
    13. Chalk Flowers
    14. Radial H
    15. Hey Siobhan
    16. Stems of Anise
    17. Through the Roses
    18. I Dreamed of You, Maria
    19. The Village Is Always on Fire

    The Clientele 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/09 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
    08/10 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    08/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    08/12 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
    08/13 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
    08/15 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
    08/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
    08/18 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
    08/19 – Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Tavern (inside)
    08/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    08/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
    08/23 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

