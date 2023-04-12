Peacock has unveiled the official teaser for The Continental: From the World of John Wick, the highly-anticipated miniseries that acts as a prequel to the beloved hit man franchise. It’s set to land exclusively on the streamer in September 2023.

As if the scintillating synths of Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love” throughout the teaser clip don’t make it obvious enough already, The Continental brings us to 1970s New York City. It focuses on the early happenings of The Continental Hotel — perhaps the most important setting of the John Wick universe — a gorgeous, albeit mysterious building that acts as a rendezvous point for assassins across the globe.

The series is told through the eyes of a young, fledgling Winston Scott (Colin Woodell), who Wick fans already recognize as The Continental’s dogged manager and owner. Although the teaser doesn’t reveal much about how Winston lands the throne, it does offer a fun look at the dark glamour that goes on behind the hotel’s doors.

Advertisement

Related Video

The Continental: From the World of John Wick also stars Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, Peter Greene, and, for some reason, Mel Gibson. Stay tuned here for when Peacock narrows down its premiere date, and see the teaser below.

The Continental teaser arrives less than a month after John Wick: Chapter 4 premiered in theaters.