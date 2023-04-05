Menu
The Cure Add New Dates to North American Tour

New shows in San Diego, Montreal, Atlanta, and Portland, along with the promise of a visit to Mexico and Latin America

The Cure tour dates
The Cure, photo by Amy Price
April 5, 2023 | 11:32am ET

    The Cure have expanded their 2023 “Songs of a Lost World” North American tour by announcing additional dates in San Diego, Montreal, and Atlanta, as well as a new show in Portland, Oregon. Frontman Robert Smith has also teased that concerts in Mexico and South America will be revealed later this month.

    The newly announced dates are The Cure’s latest efforts to get tickets in the hands of fans following a frustrating initial on-sale process. Fans who were previously issued verified fan codes but who were unable to buy tickets to shows in San Diego, Montreal, and Atlanta will have first crack at tickets for the new dates. Meanwhile, the band is using its May 31st concert in Portland as an “experiment” to see whether simply have a non-transferable ticket policy sans the usage of Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan experience will provide enough protection.

    “Songs of a Lost World” marks The Cure’s first North American tour in seven. The band originally attempted to make their shows as affordable as possible by offering zero “platinum” or “dynamically priced” tickets, and also only limited their sales to those registered as Ticketmaster Verified Fans in an attempt to prevent scalping. Despite these efforts, many fans were shut out of tickets, while others were subject to “unduly high” transaction fees (leading Smith to compel Ticketmaster to offer partial refunds). As of last week, the band had canceled 7,000 tickets to the tour that were obtained through scalpers.

    Related Video

    A Verified Fan pre-sale for new shows in San Diego, Montreal, and Atlanta go on sale beginning Friday, April 7th; any remaining tickets will be made available to the general public on Saturday, April 8th. Tickets to the Portland show go on sale on April 7th via Ticketmaster.

    In a tweet, Smith asks fans to “PLEASE PLEASE DON’T BUY TICKETS IF YOU DON’T INTEND GOING TO THE SHOW!!!!”

    The Cure 2023 Tour Dates:

    05/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
    05/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    05/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    05/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    05/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
    05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
    05/20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre
    05/21 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre
    05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    05/31 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    06/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    06/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    06/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
    06/06 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
    06/08 – Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    06/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    06/13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    06/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    06/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
    06/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    06/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    06/28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    06/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    07/01 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

     

Artists

