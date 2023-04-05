The Cure Add New Dates to North American Tour

The Cure have expanded their 2023 “Songs of a Lost World” North American tour by announcing additional dates in San Diego, Montreal, and Atlanta, as well as a new show in Portland, Oregon. Frontman Robert Smith has also teased that concerts in Mexico and South America will be revealed later this month.

The newly announced dates are The Cure’s latest efforts to get tickets in the hands of fans following a frustrating initial on-sale process. Fans who were previously issued verified fan codes but who were unable to buy tickets to shows in San Diego, Montreal, and Atlanta will have first crack at tickets for the new dates. Meanwhile, the band is using its May 31st concert in Portland as an “experiment” to see whether simply have a non-transferable ticket policy sans the usage of Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan experience will provide enough protection.

“Songs of a Lost World” marks The Cure’s first North American tour in seven. The band originally attempted to make their shows as affordable as possible by offering zero “platinum” or “dynamically priced” tickets, and also only limited their sales to those registered as Ticketmaster Verified Fans in an attempt to prevent scalping. Despite these efforts, many fans were shut out of tickets, while others were subject to “unduly high” transaction fees (leading Smith to compel Ticketmaster to offer partial refunds). As of last week, the band had canceled 7,000 tickets to the tour that were obtained through scalpers.

A Verified Fan pre-sale for new shows in San Diego, Montreal, and Atlanta go on sale beginning Friday, April 7th; any remaining tickets will be made available to the general public on Saturday, April 8th. Tickets to the Portland show go on sale on April 7th via Ticketmaster.

In a tweet, Smith asks fans to “PLEASE PLEASE DON’T BUY TICKETS IF YOU DON’T INTEND GOING TO THE SHOW!!!!”

The Cure 2023 Tour Dates:

05/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

05/20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre

05/21 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

05/31 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

06/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

06/06 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

06/08 – Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/01 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

