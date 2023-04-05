The Cure Add New Dates to North American Tour

The Cure have expanded their 2023 “Songs of a Lost World” North American tour by announcing additional dates in San Diego, Montreal, and Atlanta, as well as a new show in Portland, Oregon. Frontman Robert Smith has also teased that concerts in Mexico and South America will be revealed later this month.
The newly announced dates are The Cure’s latest efforts to get tickets in the hands of fans following a frustrating initial on-sale process. Fans who were previously issued verified fan codes but who were unable to buy tickets to shows in San Diego, Montreal, and Atlanta will have first crack at tickets for the new dates. Meanwhile, the band is using its May 31st concert in Portland as an “experiment” to see whether simply have a non-transferable ticket policy sans the usage of Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan experience will provide enough protection.
“Songs of a Lost World” marks The Cure’s first North American tour in seven. The band originally attempted to make their shows as affordable as possible by offering zero “platinum” or “dynamically priced” tickets, and also only limited their sales to those registered as Ticketmaster Verified Fans in an attempt to prevent scalping. Despite these efforts, many fans were shut out of tickets, while others were subject to “unduly high” transaction fees (leading Smith to compel Ticketmaster to offer partial refunds). As of last week, the band had canceled 7,000 tickets to the tour that were obtained through scalpers.
A Verified Fan pre-sale for new shows in San Diego, Montreal, and Atlanta go on sale beginning Friday, April 7th; any remaining tickets will be made available to the general public on Saturday, April 8th. Tickets to the Portland show go on sale on April 7th via Ticketmaster.
In a tweet, Smith asks fans to “PLEASE PLEASE DON’T BUY TICKETS IF YOU DON’T INTEND GOING TO THE SHOW!!!!”
The Cure 2023 Tour Dates:
05/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
05/20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre
05/21 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre
05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
05/31 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
06/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
06/06 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
06/08 – Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/01 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
FOUR EXTRA SHOWS ADDED TO OUR 'SHOWS OF A LOST WORLD' NORTH AMERICAN TOUR – THREE OF THEM ARE 'EXTRA NIGHTS' – 21ST MAY SAN DIEGO / 17TH JUNE MONTREAL / 28TH JUNE ATLANTA #ShowsOfALostWorld2023 1/5
— ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) April 5, 2023
EVERYONE WITH A PREVIOUSLY ISSUED BUT UNSUCCESSFUL VERIFIED FAN CODE FROM ANY MARKET WILL HAVE FIRST OPTION TO BUY TICKETS – SALES OPEN FRI 7TH APR @ 10AM LOCAL TIME – LIMIT OF X4 TICKETS PER PERSON & ALL TICKETS NON-TRANSFERRABLE. VF FANS WILL BE NOTIFIED ON THU 6TH APR 2/5
— ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) April 5, 2023
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE DON’T BUY TICKETS IF YOU DON’T INTEND GOING TO THE SHOW!!! IF THERE ARE STILL TICKETS LEFT THERE WILL BE A PUBLIC ONSALE FROM SATURDAY 8TH APRIL. DETAILS TO FOLLOW #ShowsOfALostWorld2023 3/5
— ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) April 5, 2023
FOURTH EXTRA SHOW WILL BE 31ST MAY PORTLAND MODA CENTER – AS AN 'EXPERIMENT' TO SEE WHETHER NON-TRANSFERABLE TICKETS ARE ENOUGH PROTECTION, TICKET PURCHASE WILL NOT REQUIRE TM VF #ShowsOfALostWorld2023 4/5
— ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) April 5, 2023
PORTLAND PUBLIC ONSALE WILL OPEN FRIDAY 7TH APRIL @ 10AM LOCAL TIME – LIMIT OF X 4 TICKETS PER PERSON & ALL TICKETS NON-TRANSFERRABLE – AVAILABLE VIA https://t.co/SJNVMD5pR1 #ShowsOfALostWorld2023 5/5
— ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) April 5, 2023
GOOD LUCK! X
— ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) April 5, 2023
PS. DETAILS OF SHOWS IN MEXICO AND SEVEN OF THE TWELVE SOVEREIGN STATES OF SOUTH AMERICA BEFORE THE END OF THE MONTH… #ShowsOfALostWorld2023
— ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) April 4, 2023