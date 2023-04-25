A new trailer for The Flash has arrived ahead of its release in theaters on June 16th. In the clip, Ezra Miller plays the titular character, who uses his powers to travel back to save his mother, Nora (played by Maribel Verdú), and Sasha Calle makes her big debut as Supergirl.

After “breaking the universe,” Flash is forced to recruit superheroes from disparate realities in order to fix the ripple effect. This includes Michael Keaton’s ’90s version of Batman, Calle’s Supergirl, and an alternate version of Flash (also played by Miller). Together with Ben Affleck’s Batman, they take on Michael Shannon’s General Zod, who returns from 2013’s Man of Steel. Watch the mayhem unravel below, and revisit the first trailer here.

Though this is presumably Flash’s movie, Keaton’s Batman steals the show in the clip with lines like, “You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts.” He also bonds with Flash over their shared experience of losing their parents when they were young.

Directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay penned by Christina Hodson, The Flash also features Ron Livingston as Flash’s dad, Henry; Kiersey Clemons as Iris West; and Antje Traue as Faora-U, Zod’s second-in-command.

The Flash arrives after Miller was involved in a series of increasingly disturbing behavior, including allegations of grooming, charges of disorderly conduct and second-degree assault, and accusations of inappropriate relationships with at least two different children. In spite of these incidents, Warner Bros. Discovery stood behind the actor and even called them in to film new scenes after being arrested twice in Hawaii.

The movie will be one of the final Snyder-Verse films to hit theaters after James Gunn and Peter Safran announced they were retooling the DC Universe.