Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Front Bottoms Announce New Album You Are Who You Hang Out With, 2023 Tour Dates

Coming this August

Advertisement
the front bottoms you are who you hang out with new album single listen stream pop punk indie rock music news
The Front Bottoms’ “Outlook” video
Follow
April 17, 2023 | 4:33pm ET

    It’s shaping up to be a big year for The Front Bottoms, who’ve just announced that their next studio album. You Are Who You Hang Out With is due out August 4th via Fueled by Ramen, and ahead of its release, the pop-punks have shared a peek at what’s to come with lead single “Outlook.”

    While the band have yet to share any more details about You Are Who You Hang Out With, “Outlook” indicates that there’s plenty more classic Front Bottoms to come. It begins with a genial power-pop acoustic chug that culminates into a heavier electric chorus, as its lyrics meditate on the natural ebbs and flows of life.

    Frontman Brian Sella’s narrator on “Outlook” sounds like he’s trying to view his world from a wider lens, examining the seemingly inconsequential butterfly effects he’s encountered and criterion of a life lived well; why should “doing your work in a neighbor’s driveway,” as he sings, be any less noble than another path? “Same old story, so distracted/ That I drove right past the exit/ Circled back to learn a lesson/ And I still got a couple questions,” he sings in the song’s outro, with gusto that implies he’s happy to take the scenic route.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Pre-orders for You Are Who You Hang Out With are ongoing, and you can listen to “Outlook” below.

    The Front Bottoms will celebrate their new album on its release day with a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, with support from Say Anything and Kevin Devine. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 21st at 12:00 p.m. ET, and you can get yours here. This show will follow The Front Bottoms’ previously-announced tour dates in honor of the 10th anniversary of their debut album Talon of the Hawk. You can get tickets for those shows at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    The Front Bottoms 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
    05/19 – Portland, ME @ Aura *
    05/20 – Huntington, LI @ The Paramount *
    05/22 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *
    05/23 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *
    05/25 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *
    05/26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *
    05/28 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Fest
    08/04 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

    Advertisement

    * = Talon of the Hawk performance

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

JAY-Z Gil Scott-Heron Empire State of Mind remix New York Is Killing Me New York (Concept de Paris)

JAY-Z Drops Remix of "Empire State of Mind" Featuring Gil Scott-Heron: Stream

April 17, 2023

MUNA One That Got Away new single music video

MUNA Have Fun Being Vengeful on New Single "One That Got Away": Stream

April 17, 2023

Better Lovers debut single

Better Lovers (Dillinger Escape Plan, Every Time I Die) Unveil Debut Single "30 Under 13": Stream

April 17, 2023

poison ruin harvest album stream

Poison Ruïn Unleash New Album Härvest: Stream

April 14, 2023

Royal Thunder

Royal Thunder Announce First Album in Six Years, Unveil Single "Fade": Stream

April 14, 2023

Pet Shop Boys, photo by Pelle Crépin

Pet Shop Boys Release Five New Songs

April 14, 2023

ice spice nicki minaj princess diana remix hip hop rap collaboration listen stream

Nicki Minaj Remixes Ice Spice's "Princess Diana": Stream

April 14, 2023

sza doja cat kill bill remix stream

SZA and Doja Cat Reunite on New Remix of "Kill Bill": Stream

April 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Front Bottoms Announce New Album You Are Who You Hang Out With, 2023 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Newsletter