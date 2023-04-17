It’s shaping up to be a big year for The Front Bottoms, who’ve just announced that their next studio album. You Are Who You Hang Out With is due out August 4th via Fueled by Ramen, and ahead of its release, the pop-punks have shared a peek at what’s to come with lead single “Outlook.”

While the band have yet to share any more details about You Are Who You Hang Out With, “Outlook” indicates that there’s plenty more classic Front Bottoms to come. It begins with a genial power-pop acoustic chug that culminates into a heavier electric chorus, as its lyrics meditate on the natural ebbs and flows of life.

Frontman Brian Sella’s narrator on “Outlook” sounds like he’s trying to view his world from a wider lens, examining the seemingly inconsequential butterfly effects he’s encountered and criterion of a life lived well; why should “doing your work in a neighbor’s driveway,” as he sings, be any less noble than another path? “Same old story, so distracted/ That I drove right past the exit/ Circled back to learn a lesson/ And I still got a couple questions,” he sings in the song’s outro, with gusto that implies he’s happy to take the scenic route.

Advertisement

Related Video

Pre-orders for You Are Who You Hang Out With are ongoing, and you can listen to “Outlook” below.

The Front Bottoms will celebrate their new album on its release day with a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, with support from Say Anything and Kevin Devine. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 21st at 12:00 p.m. ET, and you can get yours here. This show will follow The Front Bottoms’ previously-announced tour dates in honor of the 10th anniversary of their debut album Talon of the Hawk. You can get tickets for those shows at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

The Front Bottoms 2023 Tour Dates:

05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/19 – Portland, ME @ Aura *

05/20 – Huntington, LI @ The Paramount *

05/22 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

05/23 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

05/25 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

05/26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

05/28 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Fest

08/04 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Advertisement

* = Talon of the Hawk performance