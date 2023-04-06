The Hold Steady Perform “Sideways Skull” on Seth Meyers: Watch

The Hold Steady returned to Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday to perform “Sideways Skull,” a track from their recent album The Price of Progress. Check out their appearance on the show below.

On top of a new album, The Hold Steady have readied a brand new oral history in celebration of their 20th anniversary as a band. Written by the group alongside Michael Hann, The Gospel of The Hold Steady: How a Resurrection Really Feels tells the story of the indie band through interviews with everyone they’ve worked with over the past two decades, as well as essays from writers like Hann, Rob Sheffield, Laura Barton, and Isaac Fitzgerald. The book also features over 200 photographs from the group’s career.

Pre-orders for The Gospel of The Hold Steady: How a Resurrection Really Feels are ongoing. A limited edition version of the book comes signed by the band and also features TJK on THS, a journal of behind-the-scenes photos taken by The Hold Steady guitarist Tad J. Kubler.

The Hold Steady will further celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band with upcoming multi-night stands in Portland and Chicago, as well as shows in Boston and Austin. Tickets are on sale now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

The Hold Steady 2023 Tour Dates:

04/27 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Nights

04/28 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

04/29 – Portland, OR @ Show Bar

04/29 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/12 – New York, NY @ City Winery

05/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

06/03 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s ^

06/28 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Waterfront Park

06/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed ^#

07/01 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed ^#

07/02 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

* = w/ Dinosaur Jr.

^ = w/ The Mountain Goats

# = w/ Dillinger Four