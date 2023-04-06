Menu
The Hold Steady Perform “Sideways Skull” on Seth Meyers: Watch

They've also announced a new book, The Gospel of The Hold Steady: How a Resurrection Really Feels

The Hold Steady on Seth Meyers
The Hold Steady on Seth Meyers, photo via NBC
April 6, 2023 | 8:54am ET

    The Hold Steady returned to Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday to perform “Sideways Skull,” a track from their recent album The Price of ProgressCheck out their appearance on the show below.

    On top of a new album, The Hold Steady have readied a brand new oral history in celebration of their 20th anniversary as a band. Written by the group alongside Michael Hann, The Gospel of The Hold Steady: How a Resurrection Really Feels tells the story of the indie band through interviews with everyone they’ve worked with over the past two decades, as well as essays from writers like Hann, Rob Sheffield, Laura Barton, and Isaac Fitzgerald. The book also features over 200 photographs from the group’s career.

    Pre-orders for The Gospel of The Hold Steady: How a Resurrection Really Feels are ongoing. A limited edition version of the book comes signed by the band and also features TJK on THS, a journal of behind-the-scenes photos taken by The Hold Steady guitarist Tad J. Kubler.

    Related Video

    The Hold Steady will further celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band with upcoming multi-night stands in Portland and Chicago, as well as shows in Boston and Austin. Tickets are on sale now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    The Hold Steady 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/27 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Nights
    04/28 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    04/29 – Portland, OR @ Show Bar
    04/29 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    05/12 – New York, NY @ City Winery
    05/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *
    06/03 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s ^
    06/28 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Waterfront Park
    06/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed ^#
    07/01 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed ^#
    07/02 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

    * = w/ Dinosaur Jr.
    ^ = w/ The Mountain Goats
    # = w/ Dillinger Four

