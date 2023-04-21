In celebration of Earth Day (April 22nd), Mongolian rockers The HU have unveiled a new version of the song “Mother Nature,” as well as plans to plant 12,000 Siberian elm trees in Mongolia.

The HU have posted the English-translated lyric video for their environment-focused single “Mother Nature.” The updated version of the song appears on the band’s upcoming deluxe version of their 2022 album, Rumble of Thunder, due out June 30th via Better Noise Music.

“Everyone in this world belongs to a mother and this song narrates the similarities between one’s relationship with their mother and the connection between humans and the Earth,” The HU said in a statement. “In a way, Earth is another mother that bore us to this world. In Mongolia, mothers are highly regarded and respected and we believe that even after death, their soul protects their child as their love is limitless.”

Along with the new single, the band is launching a campaign to plant 12,000 trees in the desert-barren area of Southeastern Mongolia in the shape of their logo. That logo features a one-horned leopard, based off an ancient symbol used by the Hun tribes.

The move is inspired by the fact that The HU share their namesake, “Hu,” with the root of the word “human being” in Mongolian, which “represents their commitment to spread awareness for cultural diversity, respect for nature and equality for humankind throughout their music,” according to a release.

The LandArt campaign is in partnership with the environmental institution SHAMBALE2056 Engineering Campus, which works on restoration projects and eco-friendly irrigation and energy systems. The HU will lead an effort to plant Siberian elm trees, because of their strong root system and low water requirements, with hopes to “fight the rapid deforestation of the Gobi because of sandstorms and climate change.” The digging will start in May.

The HU will even give fans the opportunity to purchase a tree to help fund the cause. More information on how to purchase trees will be announced in the coming weeks.

Watch the lyric video for “Mother Nature” below, and pre-order the deluxe version of Rumble of Thunder here. The single follows an updated version of “Black Thunder” featuring System of a Down singer Serj Tankian and Bad Wolves vocalist DL.