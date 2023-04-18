Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Japanese House Announces New Album, Shares “Sad to Breathe”: Stream

Arriving June 30th via Dirty Hit

Advertisement
The Japanese House New Album In the End It Always Does New Song Sad to Breathe
The Japanese House, photo by Jay Seba
April 18, 2023 | 12:54pm ET

    The Japanese House has readied her second studio album, In the End It Always Does, out June 30th via Dirty Hit. As a preview, Amber Bain has shared a new look at the record, “Sad to Breathe.”

    Just as previous single “Boyhood” recalled the complex experience of growing up queer, In the End It Always Does was inspired by Bain’s current relationship to her identity, and the relationships she’s forged and lost. “[These two people] were together for six years and I met them and then we all fell in love at the same time — and then one of them left,” she recalls. “It was a ridiculously exciting start to a relationship. It was this high… And then suddenly I’m in this really domestic thing, and it’s not like there was other stuff going on — it was lockdown.”

    The Japanese House worked with producer Chloe Kraemer for her second album, an experience she describes as “life changing.” “I’d never worked with a woman or queer person [in that way] before,” Bain said. “It’s nice to have someone who completely understands your standpoint and shared experience. Also, I say ‘she’ in every song… so it’s important that someone understands that.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The opening piano in new track “Sad to Breathe” signals a ballad, but the single quickly evolves into a sprightly chorus of synths as The Japanese House croons, “It’s sad to breathe when you’re not there.” In a statement, Bain revealed that the track is “one of the oldest songs on the record.”

    “It was very different back then; it’s gone from being solely electronic to what it is now, mostly live/ acoustic instrumentation,” The Japanese House continued. “It’s about that desperate feeling when someone leaves you and the disbelief that they could. It’s funny you could have those kind of insane dramatic thoughts, that feel so real at the time, but can by some miracle look back in fondness to your entire life being ruined. It all circles back around.” Listen to “Sad to Breathe” below.

    Pre-orders for In the End It Always Does are ongoing, and the album’s artwork and tracklist are available to view below. The LP follows The Japanese House’s 2019 debut, Good at Falling, and her 2020 EP Chewing Cotton Wool.

    Advertisement

    In the End It Always Does Artwork:

    The Japanese House In the End It Always Does album artwork

    In the End It Always Does Tracklist:
    01. Spot Dog
    02. Touching Yourself
    03. Sad to Breathe
    04. Over There
    05. Morning Pages
    06. Boyhood
    07. Indexical reminder of a morning well spent
    08. Friends
    09. Sunshine Baby
    10. Baby goes again
    11. You always get what you want
    12. One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

sufjan stevens reflections score classical indie folk rock music news ballet listen stream

Sufjan Stevens Announces New Ballet Score Reflections, Shares "Ekstasis": Stream

April 18, 2023

Rancid new album 2023

Rancid Announce First Album in Six Years, Unleash Title Track "Tomorrow Never Comes": Stream

April 18, 2023

the front bottoms you are who you hang out with new album single listen stream pop punk indie rock music news

The Front Bottoms Announce New Album You Are Who You Hang Out With, 2023 Tour Dates

April 17, 2023

JAY-Z Gil Scott-Heron Empire State of Mind remix New York Is Killing Me New York (Concept de Paris)

JAY-Z Drops Remix of "Empire State of Mind" Featuring Gil Scott-Heron: Stream

April 17, 2023

MUNA One That Got Away new single music video

MUNA Have Fun Being Vengeful on New Single "One That Got Away": Stream

April 17, 2023

Better Lovers debut single

Better Lovers (Dillinger Escape Plan, Every Time I Die) Unveil Debut Single "30 Under 13": Stream

April 17, 2023

poison ruin harvest album stream

Poison Ruïn Unleash New Album Härvest: Stream

April 14, 2023

Royal Thunder

Royal Thunder Announce First Album in Six Years, Unveil Single "Fade": Stream

April 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Japanese House Announces New Album, Shares "Sad to Breathe": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter