The Linda Lindas Share New Single “Too Many Things”: Stream

The Linda Lindas are back with the new single “Too Many Things,” marking the teen punks’ first new music of 2023.

“We had a nonstop, jam-packed, and awesome 2022 playing shows, going on tours, and meeting fans and making friends across the U.S. as well as Spain, Germany, England, Japan, Canada, and Mexico,” The band write of “Too Many Things” in a statement. “After taking a short break to catch our breath, recharge, focus on school, and go back into the studio, we are ready to share a song about how everything unfolds so fast all the time—the surprises, the disappointments, and the opportunities that pass us by at every moment.”

“Too Many Things” is two and a half minutes of adrenaline-fueled pop punk, as the members of The Linda Lindas lament a relationship on the fritz. Listen to the song below.

The Lindas Lindas’ debut album Growing Up arrived in April 2022. Since then, they’ve also shared the single “Lost in Thought” feauturing Bikini Kill’s Kathi Wilcox and Erica Dawn Lyle and The Raincoats’ Vice Cooler, as well as a cover of The Go Go’s’ “Tonite” and the yuletide ripper “Groovy Xmas.”

The Linda Lindas will also go back on tour this year, including sets at Coachella and a run supporting Paramore's headlining shows.