Lizzo and Jack Black Made Joyful Cameos on The Mandalorian

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Mandalorian, Season 3, Episode 6, “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire.”]

The latest episode of The Mandalorian is titled “Guns for Hire,” and it certainly lived up to its name by bringing out some big names in Lizzo, Jack Black, and Christopher Lloyd.

“Guns for Hire” sees Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu, and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) touching down on the independent planet of Plazir-15 while chasing down a group of Mandalorians. Before the trio can proceed any further, however, they cross paths with its rulers: the Duchess (Lizzo) and Captain Bombardier (Jack Black).

Bombardier was once an Imperial officer who participated in the New Republic’s amnesty program after the war and ended up settling down at Plazir-15 when he fell in love with the Duchess. Together, the madly-in-love couple rule the planet as part of a mix between a monarchy and democracy.

Like almost everyone else who’s come across Grogu, the Duchess and Bombardier form a close bond with the little guy. After Grogu uses the Force to help the Duchess win at space bocce ball, she knights him with a metal sword.

Sharing scenes with Grogu must have been a particular thrill for Lizzo, who quite publicly expressed her fandom for “Baby Yoda” in Halloween 2021. Jack Black previously put his own acapella spin on The Mandalorian theme while donning a Boba Fett helmet back in December 2020.

Meanwhile, Din and Bo-Katan are sent out on a side quest to get to the bottom of what’s going on with the malfunctioning battle droids. Ultimately, they discover Plazir-15’s Commissioner (played by Lloyd) is the root cause of the glitches.

Lloyd’s cameo wasn’t a complete surprise, since reports surfaced last year that he would be appearing in Season 3, but it was a welcome sight to see him slip into a villain role. As it turns out, the Commissioner is a Separatist who isn’t shy about his admiration for Count Dooku.

Previous episodes of The Mandalorian have featured cameos from Jason Sudeikis, Amy Sedaris, and Tim Meadows, but Lizzo, Jack Black, and Christopher Lloyd’s guest turns might have been the best yet. Be sure to revisit our review of Season 3.