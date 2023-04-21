Menu
The Mars Volta Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour, Release Acoustic LP: Stream

Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazón, a reimagining of the band's 2022 self-titled album, is out now

The Mars Volta 2023 fall tour
The Mars Volta, photo by Clemente Ruiz
April 21, 2023 | 4:19pm ET

    The Mars Volta have added a fall North American leg to their 2023 tour itinerary. The new dates will follow the band’s previously announced spring US run, which kicks off next month.

    The new leg kicks launches September 13th in Minneapolis and runs through an October 11th gig in Salt Lake City, Utah. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Tuesday (April 25th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code VINYL, with a general sale starting next Friday (April 28th).

    Fans can also look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Today (April 21st), The Mars Volta also released Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazón, an acoustic reimagining of their 2022 self-titled comeback album.

    “I feel like The Mars Volta is finally beginning — that’s why the last album was self-titled, because we’ve finally stripped everything away and arrived at what the whole concept was at the beginning,” said guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López in a press release. “And this acoustic version comes from a profound place, with its own meaning and philosophy, and its own reason for being.”

    Check out The Mars Volta’s 2023 tour dates, followed by a full stream of Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazón in the Apple Music or Spotify player, below. Pick up tickets to the band’s upcoming shows here.

    The Mars Volta’s 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Shaky Knees pre-show)
    05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
    05/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
    05/10 – Albuquerque, NM A Revel
    05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium *
    05/13 – Tempe, AZ @  Marquee Theatre
    05/14 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
    05/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena
    05/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
    05/19 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
    05/21 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville Festival
    09/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
    09/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live At 20 Monroe
    09/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
    09/19 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    09/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
    09/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    09/23 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
    09/25 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
    09/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    09/29 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
    09/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    10/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
    10/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
    10/09 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    10/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

    * = opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers

Advertisement
