The Mars Volta Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour, Release Acoustic LP: Stream

The Mars Volta have added a fall North American leg to their 2023 tour itinerary. The new dates will follow the band’s previously announced spring US run, which kicks off next month.

The new leg kicks launches September 13th in Minneapolis and runs through an October 11th gig in Salt Lake City, Utah. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Tuesday (April 25th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code VINYL, with a general sale starting next Friday (April 28th).

Fans can also look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Advertisement

Related Video

Today (April 21st), The Mars Volta also released Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazón, an acoustic reimagining of their 2022 self-titled comeback album.

“I feel like The Mars Volta is finally beginning — that’s why the last album was self-titled, because we’ve finally stripped everything away and arrived at what the whole concept was at the beginning,” said guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López in a press release. “And this acoustic version comes from a profound place, with its own meaning and philosophy, and its own reason for being.”

Check out The Mars Volta’s 2023 tour dates, followed by a full stream of Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazón in the Apple Music or Spotify player, below. Pick up tickets to the band’s upcoming shows here.

Advertisement

The Mars Volta’s 2023 Tour Dates:

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Shaky Knees pre-show)

05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

05/10 – Albuquerque, NM A Revel

05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium *

05/13 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

05/14 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

05/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena

05/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

05/19 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

05/21 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville Festival

09/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

09/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live At 20 Monroe

09/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

09/19 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

09/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/23 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

09/25 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

09/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

09/29 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

09/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

10/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

10/09 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

* = opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers