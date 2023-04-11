First Trailer for Captain Marvel Sequel The Marvels Is a Merry Marvel Mixup: Watch

A trio of mighty Marvel heroes find their powers mysteriously merged in the first teaser trailer for the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels.

Fan of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel already got already got a hint of what’s going on in this latest Marvel Cinematic Universe; that series ended (spoiler) with the young Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) activating her powers only to find herself forcibly switched with a real Avenger, Carol “Captain Marvel” Danvers (Brie Larson). It turns out there’s a third super-powered person tied up in all this, as Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris of WandaVision) is also getting suddenly swapped.

Monica (who takes the Captain Marvel at times in the comics, but is also known as Photon or Spectrum) has been working with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) at the S.A.B.E.R. space station, so of course he’s going to keep his eye on the situation. (Although, is it really Fury?). Because amidst all this physical freaky Friday stuff, the Kree appear to be up to something Kree-like, with a new General (Zawe Ashton) there to drop the hammer.

Advertisement

Related Video

Watch the trailer below, followed by the official synopsis. The Marvels soars into theaters on November 10th.

Coming from director Nia DaCosta, The Marvels was written by Gene Colan and Roy Thomas. The film also stars Park Seo-joon (Parasite) and Ms. Marvel parents Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba) and Mohan Kapur (Yusuf). And yes, Goose is back — and he has friends.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.