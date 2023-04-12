Menu
The Muppets Mayhem Trailer Reveals Stacked Roster of Guest Stars: Watch

Including "Weird Al" Yankovic, Tommy Lee, Lil Nas X, Chris Stapleton, Kevin Smith, and more

The Muppets Mayhem (Disney+)
April 12, 2023 | 10:34am ET

    Disney+ has released the trailer for The Muppets Mayhem one month ahead of its release date, revealing that the musical series will feature a stacked list of guest stars including “Weird Al” Yankovic, Tommy Lee, Lil Nas X, Chris Stapleton, Kevin Smith, and many more.

    The show revolves around The Muppets’ longtime backing band The Electric Mayhem — made up of Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone, and Lips on trumpet — as they finally set out to record their debut album.

    Young music executive Nora Singh (Lilly Singh) is tasked with leading the group into the modern era and navigating the complexities of the music scene. Along the way, they will also run into the likes of Morgan Freeman, Billy Corgan, Kesha, Susanna Hoffs, Paula Abdul, Ryan Seacrest, Tommy Chong, Cheech Marin, Rachel Bloom, Ziggy Marley, Kristen Schaal, Ben Schwartz, Jack McBrayer, Joe Lo Truglio, and Danny Trejo. Watch the full trailer below.

    The Muppets Mayhem also stars Tahj Mowry and Saara Chaudry. All episodes will premiere on Disney+ on May 10th, with the accompanying soundtrack arriving on streaming platforms the same day.

    The Electric Mayhem’s self-titled debut album will be released on vinyl on May 12th. Pre-orders are ongoing.

