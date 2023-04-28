Menu
The National Perform “Eucalyptus” on Fallon: Watch

The performance came one the eve of the band's ninth studio album

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
April 28, 2023 | 9:56am ET

    One night before releasing their ninth album, The National appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to deliver a stirring rendition of “Eucalyptus.” Watch the performance below.

    The appearance coincided with the release of The National’s new album, The First Two Pages of Frankenstein (out today), and comes nearly two months after they last appeared on Fallon, when they performed “Tropic Morning News.” This time, vocalist Matt Berninger gave an particularly evocative performance, especially as he belted the song’s main refrain: “You should take it/ ‘Cause I’m not gonna take it.”

    The First Two Pages of Frankenstein is the band’s first album since 2019’s I Am Easy to Find. Embracing themes of reflection while setting into a familiar sonic palette, the record is another example of The National’s signature introspection, but features some of their first big-name collaborations. Sufjan Stevens, Phoebe Bridgers, and Taylor Swift all make appearances.

    Related Video

    The National is also set to take their live show on the road this summer with an international tour. Tickets are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    If you’re looking for more content on The National, Consequence paid tribute to the legendary indie rockers in January by compiling a list of their 10 best songs. Watch their performance of “Eucalyptus” on Fallon below.

