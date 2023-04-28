The National’s ninth album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, has arrived. Read our review of the LP, and stream it in full below.

Born out of a writing slump frontman Matt Berninger experienced post–I Am Easy to Find, First Two Pages of Frankenstein is inspired by what got him out of that slump — quite literally the pages of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. “I was in a very dark spot where I couldn’t come up with lyrics or melodies at all, and that period lasted for over a year,” Berninger recalled in a press release. “Even though we’d always been anxious and argued quite a lot whenever we were working on a record, this was the first time it ever felt like maybe things really had come to an end.”

First Two Pages also features the biggest outside voices in The National’s discography, with Phoebe Bridgers, Sufjan Stevens, and Taylor Swift all making appearances.

Advertisement

Related Video

The National are currently on tour, with a few of their dates being sold out. You can find any remaining tickets through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

First Two Pages of Frankenstein Artwork:

First Two Pages of Frankenstein Tracklist:

1. Once Upon A Poolside (feat. Sufjan Stevens)

2. Eucalyptus

3. New Order T-Shirt

4. This Isn’t Helping (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

5. Tropic Morning News

6. Alien

7. The Alcott (feat. Taylor Swift)

8. Grease In Your Hair

9. Ice Machines

10. Your Mind Is Not Your Friend (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

11. Send For Me